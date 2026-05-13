How To Make Sweet And Salty Lassi At Home?

During the summer season, one constantly craves something cold to drink. However, most soft drinks and cold beverages available in the market contain preservatives and chemicals that can be harmful to the body. But, the pleasure of sipping on a glass of chilled lassi during the summer is truly unique. Moreover, these homemade traditional drinks not only provide a cooling sensation to the body but also boost strength and promote overall health, as they are rich in protein, vitamins, and other essential nutrients.

Here's how you can make the perfect lassi glass at home.

Lassi is a healthy beverage to have in summers | Image: Freepik

The right consistency and taste of yogurt

Choosing the right kind of yogurt is crucial for making the perfect lassi. Always use fresh, slightly tangy yogurt for the preparation. However, using yogurt that is overly sour can spoil the taste of the lassi. The fresher the yogurt, the more delicious the lassi will turn out. Additionally, the yogurt should be whisked thoroughly beforehand to ensure there are no lumps remaining.

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Adding too much water in lassi makes it watery | Image: Freepik

Balancing the flavours





Whether you use sugar or salt depends entirely on your preference. To prepare sweet lassi, you can add sugar, cardamom powder and a dash of rose water. On the other hand, for a savoury (salty) lassi, adding black salt, roasted cumin powder and a few mint leaves significantly enhances its flavour. This savoury version is particularly popular and highly enjoyed during the summer season. Furthermore, churning the lassi correctly is also vital. You can use a blender or mixer for this purpose. Be careful not to blend the lassi for too long, as doing so can cause its texture to become too thin and watery.

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The right way to serve