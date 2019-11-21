Incredible Health Benefits Of Ajwain Seeds That You Should Know About

Ajwain is an Indian household spice that is used in almost all the dishes and is familiar to all. Ajwain is that ingredient without which every Dal Tadka is imperfect. Ajwain seeds taste bitter and have a pungent flavour, slightly like oregano. Due to its strong aromatic essence, it is frequently added to curries and pickles. It is not only used in adding flavour to our food, but also for good health.

Ajwain seeds contain a lot of fibre, minerals, antioxidants, and vitamins. Its intake can help treat any kind of abdominal uneasiness or indigestion such as stomach ache or burning sensation, very quickly and naturally. There are super and incredible benefits of ajwain seeds that you should know and use them.

Incredible benefits of Ajwain:

Instant Relief from Acidity and Indigestion

One of the best and effective health benefits of ajwain seeds is instant relief to your abdominal and stomach issues like acidity and indigestion. It keeps your stomach strong, without disrupting your daily routine from an upset stomach. The efficient and active enzymes in ajwain support the body in boosting its digestive functions by easing the release of gastric juices.

Method:

Take 1 tsp of cumin & 1 tsp of carom seeds

Add 1/2 tsp of ginger powder to it.

Eat this mixture with water daily to treat heartburns

Treats Common Cold

Ajwain is that magical element that helps in avoiding nose blockage by clearing the mucus easily. Ajwain also helps in treating your respiratory ailments such as bronchitis and asthma. Hence, if you want to relief your migraine headache, take hot and roasted ajwain powder in a thin cloth and inhale it repeatedly, it can work wonders.

Method:

Prepare a paste of ajwain seeds and jaggery by heating it

Take 2 tsp of this paste twice a day to feel better

For Ear and Tooth Ache

To treat a bad earache, two drops of ajwain oil are enough to work wonders to your pain. Just inhaling the hazes of burning ajwain seeds can help you treat an aching tooth. Also, it acts as a fantastic mouth wash and upholds good oral hygiene. For instant relief from tooth-ache:

Method:

Take a glass of lukewarm water

1 tsp of ajwain and salt in the warm water

Gargle with this frequently

DISCLAIMER: Though amazing health benefits can be derived from this magical spice Ajwain, it is suggested to consult a professional medical expert for its health benefits. Kindly seek advice or instruction from a medical practitioner before its consumption or use.