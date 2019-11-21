Anahita Dhondy: The Popular Celebrity Chef Manager And The Awards Under Her Cap

The popular Indian celebrity chef, Anahita Dhondy is the current chef manager at the famous restaurant chain SodaBottleOpenerWala, known for its Parsi cuisine. Famous for her finesse in French baking and expertise in Parsi cuisine, Anahita Dhondy is a recipient of several awards and accolades. Anahita is one of the few Indian female chefs who have managed to create their own space in the Indian culinary industry. Here is everything you need to know about the popular celebrity chef.

Anahita Dhondy- Before she became a chef

Hailing from a Parsi family in Delhi, Anahita Dhondy kick-started her culinary dream at the popular Taj property, JW Mariott. Dhondy went on to acquire a Grande Diplome from Le Cordon Bleu, London. Anahita Dhondy was 23 years old when she joined SodaBottleOpenerWala as a chef manager and has never looked back since then.

Awards and accolades

Anahita Dhondy has several awards and accolades under her cap. Anahita has won the popular, The Young Chef Award and Times Food Award. The popular celebrity chef was also bestowed with the Indian of the Year title. Famous for her motivating public speeches, Anahita Dhondy has also appeared on several culinary television reality shows like MasterChef India and Femme Foodies. Recently, Anahita Dhondy was selected in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2019 list for her contributions to food sustainability and for popularising Parsi flavours across the globe.

In an interview with a leading news tabloid, Anahita Dhondy revealed that she considers her mother Nilufer Dhondy as her inspiration. Anahita Dhondy also added that she has used her grandmother’s recipes to popularise the Parsi cuisine India.

