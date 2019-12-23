Andhra Jackfruit Curry: Try This Panasa Pottu Koora Made With Raw Jackfruit

Jakfruit can be consumed ripe and unripe. The unripe fruits of jackfruit are mainly used in cooking curries and deep fry pakoras. The unripe fruit is known to curb diabetes as well as aid in weight loss according to numerous researches all over the globe. Because of its fibery texture, it is good for the gut as well. Jackfruits are easily available during the summertime and are widely used in Indian as well as other Southeast Asian cuisines. Here are some recipes you can try with healthy raw jackfruit including the Andhra style curry colloquially known as Panasa Pottu Aava Koora. The curry is made using a perfect mix of Andhra spices that highlight the flavour of the nutritious raw jackfruit in mustard and coconut masala.

Ingredients for Andhra jackfruit curry

1 cup raw Jackfruit, Red chilli powder, tamarind paste, turmeric powder, salt, Dry red chilli, 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds, 1 Tbsp sesame seeds, 1 teaspoon White Urad Dal and Chana dal, chopped onion, chopped green chillies, 1/4 tsp Asafoetida, curry leaves, and cashews (optional).

Andhra Jackfruit curry recipe

The shredded raw jackfruit is used for this making this Andhra style curry recipe. Start with making the mustard paste which is known as Aava paste. Take a small container and soak the mustard seeds, sesame seeds and dry red chilli in hot water for 15 minutes so that they become softer and could be ground easily into a paste.

Prep yourself for cutting the jackfruit by greasing your hands and the knife with oil otherwise the latex of the fruit will stick to your hands making it a bit of a hassle while cutting the fruit.

Start making 1-inch pieces of the jackfruit and soak them in the saltwater (to avoid discolouration) as soon as you carve them out from the jackfruit.

Take a pressure cooker, place the jackfruit pieces in them with a little bit of water, tamarind paste, turmeric powder, and cook them at low flame till you get 3 whistles. Drain the water from the cooker and once cooled, cut the jackfruit into smaller pieces so that they appear shredded.

In a pan, heat oil, temper the mustard seeds, along with asafoetida, curry leaves and green chillies, chana dal and urad dal until they turn slight brown.

Into this, add the finely chopped precooked raw jackfruit, chopped onions, mustard paste and mix it. Let the mix cook with the lid on for a few minutes. Add cashew nuts according to your preference and serve it hot along with rice and sambar.

