Poornam Boorelu Recipe: Step-by-step Recipe To Make This Popular Andhra Dish

Poornam Boorelu or Poornalu is an Andhra cuisine recipe made with Chana Dal, Jaggery filling coated with the Urad Dal batter and deep-fried on oil. It is commonly prepared during weddings, festivals and other occasions. Read to know how to make this tasty food.

How to make Poornam Boorelu

Ingredients

For Soaking

water for soaking

3/4 cup rice

1/2 cup urad dal/peeled black gram

For Batter

Soaked urad dal and rice

1/2 Tsp salt

1/2 to 1/3 cup water

2 tbsp maida/ flour(optional)

1/4 Tsp cooking soda

For the Filling Stuff

1 cup jaggery + 1/2 cup or 60 grams (if using dry nuts)

1 cup or 200 grams Chana dal/split Bengal gram

2 to 3 tbsp ghee/clarified butter

1/2 Tsp cardamom powder

3 cups or 750 ml water

1/4 cup grated coconut/desiccated coconut

10 cashew nuts

2 tbsp peanuts

10 pistachios

10 almonds

Oil for deep-frying

Instructions

Soaking and grinding Urad Dal

Soak urad dal/peeled black gram and rice for 4 to 6 hours or overnight.

Rinse for 2-3 times.

Put the soaked dal in a grinding jar and add water to up the level of dal. Grind until smooth.

The batter should neither be very hard like vada batter nor should be too runny like dosa batter. It should be in semi pouring texture.

Add cooking soda and maida to the batter and mix well.

Boiling Chana Dal

Rinse chana dal for 2 to 3 times.

Pour 3 cups of water. (use the same cup that is used to take the Dal)

Bring it to boil.

The chana dal should be cooked perfectly but should still retain the shape when pressed with fingers. (do not cook until the dal turns mushy)

Turn off the heat and strain out the water. Let it cool down.

Preparing the Filling

Dry roast the almonds, cashew nuts, peanuts, pistachios and make them into a powder.

Grind the boiled chana dal into a powder and keep aside.

Heat a pan, add ground dal, grated jaggery, dried coconut and nuts powder.

Mix well and until the jaggery melts.

When the jaggery starts to melt keep mixing continuously until it turns into halwa texture.

Add a little ghee, cardamom powder, mix well and turn off the heat.

Let it cool down for 5 minutes.

Assembling

Divide the filling stuff into equal proportions and make into round balls.

Put the balls in the urad dal and rice batter.

Coat them with the batter with a spoon properly.

Remember that all the stuff is fully covered with batter on all sides.

Deep-Frying