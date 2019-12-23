The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Poornam Boorelu Recipe: Step-by-step Recipe To Make This Popular Andhra Dish

Food

Poornam Boorelu recipe requires various ingredients and one has to follow instructions thoroughly to make a taste Poornam Boorelu. Read to know details

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Poornam Boorelu Recipe

Poornam Boorelu or Poornalu is an Andhra cuisine recipe made with Chana Dal, Jaggery filling coated with the Urad Dal batter and deep-fried on oil. It is commonly prepared during weddings, festivals and other occasions. Read to know how to make this tasty food.

Also Read | Here's An Easy Recipe To Bake Chocolate Chip Cookies

How to make Poornam Boorelu

Ingredients

For Soaking

  • water for soaking
  • 3/4 cup rice
  • 1/2 cup urad dal/peeled black gram

For Batter

  • Soaked urad dal and rice
  • 1/2 Tsp salt
  • 1/2 to 1/3 cup water
  • 2 tbsp maida/ flour(optional)
  • 1/4 Tsp cooking soda

Also Read | Raj Kachori Recipe: How To Make This Chaat Variant In Easy Steps At Home

For the Filling Stuff

  • 1 cup jaggery + 1/2 cup or 60 grams (if using dry nuts)
  • 1 cup or 200 grams Chana dal/split Bengal gram
  • 2 to 3 tbsp ghee/clarified butter
  • 1/2 Tsp cardamom powder
  • 3 cups or 750 ml water
  • 1/4 cup grated coconut/desiccated coconut
  • 10 cashew nuts
  • 2 tbsp peanuts
  • 10 pistachios
  • 10 almonds
  • Oil for deep-frying

Also Read | Crispy Palak Cutlet Recipe To Start Your Day On A Healthy Note

Instructions

Soaking and grinding Urad Dal

Soak urad dal/peeled black gram and rice for 4 to 6 hours or overnight.

  • Rinse for 2-3 times.
  • Put the soaked dal in a grinding jar and add water to up the level of dal. Grind until smooth.
  • The batter should neither be very hard like vada batter nor should be too runny like dosa batter. It should be in semi pouring texture.
  • Add cooking soda and maida to the batter and mix well.
  • Boiling Chana Dal
  • Rinse chana dal for 2 to 3 times.
  • Pour 3 cups of water. (use the same cup that is used to take the Dal)
  • Bring it to boil.
  • The chana dal should be cooked perfectly but should still retain the shape when pressed with fingers. (do not cook until the dal turns mushy)
  • Turn off the heat and strain out the water. Let it cool down.

Preparing the Filling

  • Dry roast the almonds, cashew nuts, peanuts, pistachios and make them into a powder.
  • Grind the boiled chana dal into a powder and keep aside.
  • Heat a pan, add ground dal, grated jaggery, dried coconut and nuts powder.
  • Mix well and until the jaggery melts.
  • When the jaggery starts to melt keep mixing continuously until it turns into halwa texture.
  • Add a little ghee, cardamom powder, mix well and turn off the heat.
  • Let it cool down for 5 minutes.

Also Read | Black Ussal Curry Recipe: Learn How To Cook This Malvani Dish In The Easiest Way

Assembling

  • Divide the filling stuff into equal proportions and make into round balls.
  • Put the balls in the urad dal and rice batter.
  • Coat them with the batter with a spoon properly.
  • Remember that all the stuff is fully covered with batter on all sides.

Deep-Frying

  • Heat oil for deep-frying.
  • When the oil is hot, drop the coated balls into the oil carefully.
  • Flip them to all sides frying evenly until they turn into nice golden brown colour.
  • Take them on to a paper towel and keep aside.
Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SARYU RAI ON JHARKHAND POLLS
JAN KI BAAT 100% ACCURATE EXIT POLL
RAUT TAKES A STINGING JIBE AT BJP
POILCE NOTICE TO 163 LEADERS
PRAGYA THAKUR DELAYES FLIGHT
KL RAHUL & ATHIYA SHETTY SPOTTED