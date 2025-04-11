Are You Slow Or Fast Eater? Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Has Relatable Take On His Eating Habits | WATCH

Updated April 11th 2025, 15:36 IST
We all have our eating styles. While many finish their meals within moments of sitting at the table, there’s a group of people who take their time, sometimes even with just the first serving.
And as per a video post shared on Instagram by celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor, if you're a slow eater, consider yourself in good company.
The chef, widely known for his iconic presence in the food industry and his knack for creating delectable dishes, shared a humorous video with a relatable caption.
He wrote that he loves giving his food all the attention it deserves. The post reads, “I don’t eat slow… I just believe in giving my food all the attention it deserves! So which one are you? The slow eater or the one waiting impatiently?”
In the video, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor can be seen enjoying a plate full of delicacies while those around him are already done. The clip, which features celebrity chefs Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna, along with director and writer Farah Khan, who also hosts her cooking show on YouTube, captures the amusing, puzzled expressions of his fellow diners, as if wondering, “What is going on?”
