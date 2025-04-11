Are You Slow Or Fast Eater? Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Has Relatable Take On His Eating Habits | WATCH

We all have our eating styles. While many finish their meals within moments of sitting at the table, there’s a group of people who take their time, sometimes even with just the first serving.

And as per a video post shared on Instagram by celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor, if you're a slow eater, consider yourself in good company.

Attention to detail

The chef, widely known for his iconic presence in the food industry and his knack for creating delectable dishes, shared a humorous video with a relatable caption.

He wrote that he loves giving his food all the attention it deserves. The post reads, “I don’t eat slow… I just believe in giving my food all the attention it deserves! So which one are you? The slow eater or the one waiting impatiently?”

About the video post