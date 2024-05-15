Advertisement

Are you suffering from digestive troubles, deficiencies or skin allergies? As per Ayurveda, what you eat can have a significant impact on your health. Your meal could have all what your body requires to keep you healthy, yet you may not be able to absorb these nutrients if you are eating them in wrong combination.

There are certain foods that work well in combination and even enhance nutrition absorption of each other. A dash of lemon in dal or ghee on top of chapati are examples of good food combos. Wonder what Ayurveda has to say about the combination of palak paneer or date and milk. Here's what an expert says.

Advertisement

Fruit and milk do not go well together as per Ayurveda and can cause bloating and indigestion. Palak Paneer may be one of your favourite dishes, but paneer being rich in calcium can hinder absorption of iron from palak and reduce overall nutrition appeal of your food. Lemon honey tea may not be a good idea too as honey in hot water can lead to production of ama. And if you love to have ice cream with gulab jamun, it may very well explain why you may be having acidity and bloating issues frequently.

Wrong food combos are a myth

Fruit and milk: Ayurveda suggests to avoid combining fruit and milk because it can lead to digestive issues. This combination may cause the fruit to ferment in the stomach, leading to bloating and discomfort for some individuals. Only mangoes are allowed with milk, that too, if they are sweet.

Date and milk: When you pair foods rich in calcium with those high in iron, like milk and dates, there's a concern that the calcium might inhibit the absorption of iron. Calcium from milk can interfere with the body's ability to absorb iron from dates. This could potentially reduce the overall iron uptake from the meal. Specially, if you are anaemic, this combination will hinder iron absorption. Occasionally it's fine but don't make it a habit.

Advertisement

Image credit: Unsplash

Ice cream and Gulab Jamun: Hot and cold food do not well together. When you consume hot food, your body increases blood flow to the stomach to aid in digestion and to dissipate the heat. Conversely, cold foods can slow down digestion and cause constriction of blood vessels in the stomach. The combination can lead to bloating, gas, or discomfort.

Image credit: Unsplash

Tea with meals: Tea contains antinutrients like tannin and caffeine. This hinders absorption of iron and calcium in the body. So, do not take tea with breakfast or snacks.