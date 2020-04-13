Baisakhi 2020: Easy-to-make Punjabi Dishes To Try At Home; Check It Out

Baisakhi is an important festival in India for the Sikhs. This day marks the beginning of the annual harvest festival and new year for Sikhs. Like each year in Punjab, Baisakhi is celebrated with joy and tremendous enthusiasm. People gather together to decorate the many Gurudwaras and they bathe in holy rivers. They also hold special kirtans and gatherings.

Listed below are the top 3 easy-to-make Punjabi dishes to try at home for Baisakhi 2020. Read on to know more about Baisakhi food and Baisakhi recipes:

READ:Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Throwback Picture To Wish Fans On Baisakhi

Easy-to-make Punjabi dishes to try at home for Baisakhi 2020

READ:3,000 Indian Sikh Pilgrims To Visit Panja Sahib In Pakistan To Celebrate Baisakhi

1) Sarson ka Saag and Makke ki Roti

This is one of the staple Punjabi dishes. There are several ways to make this delicious dish. Sarson ka Saag is a vegetable that is eaten with Makke ki Roti. The vegetable contains three main ingredients and those are spinach, mustard greens, and white goosefoot. Makke ki Roti is made with cornflour and well-baked until crisp.

READ:Pak Cancels Baisakhi Celebrations At Gurdwara Punja Sahib Amid COVID-19 Crisis

2) Dal Makhni

This is another popular Punjabi dish. This dish has two main ingredients and those are black urad dal and rajma. The dal is well cooked and is made by adding a number of spices. This dish can also be very tricky to make if the steps are not followed correctly. This dish is eaten with either rice or roti. It is a special dish and will be a part of the Baisakhi 2020 menu in almost every Punjabi household.

READ:Tamil New Year, Baisakhi, Ram Navami: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Hema Malini, Others Extend Heartfelt Greetings

3) Chhole Bhature

North Indian cuisine is incomplete without Chhole Bhature. It is usually eaten for breakfast or lunch in almost every Punjabi household. This special Baisakhi 2020 dish is made with a variety of spices and ingredients. This dish is made with boiled chickpeas. Flavour is then added to it using bay leaf, cinnamon, cumin seeds, cloves, whole peppercorns, cardamom and tea leaves. This dish is eaten with piping hot bhature.