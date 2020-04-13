Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Throwback Picture To Wish Fans On Baisakhi

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is known for being active on social media. The actor recently took to Instagram to wish his fans on the festival of Baisakhi. Amitabh Bachchan shared a still of himself from one of his films where he can be seen dressed a Sikh and enjoying the festival. Along with his throwback picture, Amitabh Bachchan went on to wish his fans with a sweet message. He wrote:

“बैसाकी के पावन अवसर पर, लें बारम बार बधाई ये दिन हर दिन मंगलमय हो, हम सब की यही दुहाई । हर्षित पल औ मधुमय जीवन, अपने घर मनाएँ सुख शांत सुरक्षित रहें सदा, ईश्वर से यही दुआएँ " ~ अब Happy Baisakhi love.”

About Baisakhi

Baisakhi is one of the most popular festivals celebrated in Punjab and other parts of India. The festival of Baisakhi takes place on April 13 of every year. It is a day that marks the beginning of the Sikh New Year and also an annual harvest festival. Devotees celebrate this day by visiting the holy place to gain the blessings of their God followed by a large celebration with lots of fun and energy.

On the work front

Amitabh Bachchan reportedly has a list of films in his kitty. He will be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo that also stars Ayushmann Khurrana in pivotal roles. The film is based on a quirky family drama and is expected to release in April 2020 but due to the pandemic, it has been put on hold.

Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in the most awaited film Brahmastra. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The film was supposed to release in December 2020 but due to the pandemic, the makers of the film have reportedly kept the film on hold.

