Banana, Oats And 7 Other Healthy Food Options That Will Boost Your Mood Immediately

As unimaginable as it sounds, consuming certain healthy food items might help you boost your mood immediately. As per Healthline, research has begun to show some connection between food intake and mental health. While stress, lack of sleep and hectic schedules can affect your mood, the right food choices can offer an instant uplift, as per the publication. Certain nutrient-rich foods help regulate hormones like serotonin and dopamine, which play a key role in keeping you happy and energised.

Banana



Representational image | Freepik

Bananas are often called nature’s happy fruit. They are rich in vitamin B6, which helps the body produce serotonin, the “feel-good” hormone. The natural sugars in bananas also provide quick energy without causing a crash, making them a perfect snack during a busy day. For best results, the publications suggest pairing the fruit with a good portion of protein or fiber.

Oats



Representational image | Freepik

Oats are packed with complex carbohydrates that slowly release glucose into the bloodstream. This steady energy supply helps stabilise mood and prevent irritability. They also contain fibre and iron, which support overall brain health. Healthline quoted a 2019 study linking the increase in oats intake with better mental health, especially in postmenopausal women.

Dark chocolate



Representational image | Freepik

A small piece of dark chocolate (70% cocoa or higher) can instantly lift your spirits. It contains compounds that increase serotonin levels and improve blood flow to the brain. Plus, its rich taste itself feels indulgent and comforting.

Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are anyways recomended by nutritionists for a better overall health. Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds and sunflower seeds are loaded with healthy fats, magnesium and omega-3 fatty acids. These nutrients are known to reduce anxiety and support brain function, helping you feel calmer and more balanced. Nuts and seeds are also loaded with plant-based protein, healthy fats and fiber.



Yoghurt



Representational image | Freepik

Your gut health has a strong connection with your mood. Yoghurt contains probiotics that support healthy gut bacteria, which in turn can positively impact mental well-being. Choose unsweetened varieties for maximum benefits.

Berries

Blueberries, strawberries and raspberries are rich in antioxidants. These help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress in the body, both of which are linked to mood disorders. Their natural sweetness also satisfies sugar cravings more healthily.



Beans and lentils

Beans and lentils are high in fiber plant based protein, and are also a rich source of Vitamin B. The vitamins help in mood regulation by increasing the levels of happy hormones.

Fatty fish



Representational image | Freepik

Salmon, sardines and mackerel are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for brain health. Studies suggest omega-3s can help reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Fermented foods