15 Vegetarian Food Items That Are Rich In Protein

For body builders and those who go to the gym or prefer any other mode of exercise to stay fit, protein intake is a must. Working out causes muscle breakdown and protein rebuilds it. Protein should be a major component of one's diet as it helps build muscle mass and is ideal for recovery. For many, protein intake becomes a major hurdle in their fitness journeys. This issue is faced by vegetarians, as the believed notion is that non-vegetarian food items are protein rich and vegetarian substitutes have lesser amounts of protein per serving.

However, this is a myth. Certain vegetarian food items actually contain more protein than chicken breast, lamb, egg or and fish. They also contain fiber and other nutrients that may be lacking in popular non-veg substitutes. Here's a list of vegetarian food options that are rich in protein and must be added to your daily diet.

Tofu and paneer

Tofu and paneer are great sources of protein for vegetarians. They can also be made at home, thus eliminating adulteration doubts.

Tofu and paneer can also be prepared at home | Image: Freepik

Greek yogurt, soy chunks and quinoa

Soy chunks are one of the biggest sources of protein that vegetarians must try. Greek yogurt and quinoa are in themselves good protein sources, but when consumed in salad form or mixed with other nutrient sources, become balanced meals.

Edamame and tempeh

Less popular but great sources of protein, edamame and tempeh are great if you need a break from eating soy chunks, tofu and paneer.

Edamame and tempeh are rich in protein and low in calories | Image: Freepik

Moong dal, chana dal, kidney beans

Dal is a good and oft overlooked source of protein. Moong dal and chana dal are desi food staples that add to your daily protein intake. Kidney beans too are rich in protein and make for good meal bowls.

Flax, chia, pumpkin, sunflower and hemp seeds