Muskmelon or Kharbooja Recipes To Try This Summer To Beat The Heat

As temperatures continue to rise, many people are looking for light and hydrating foods to stay cool and refreshed throughout the day. Muskmelon, also known as cantaloupe or kharbooja, is a popular summer fruit because of its cooling properties and juicy texture. The fruit contains water, minerals, and antioxidants that support hydration during this hot weather. The markets are stocked up with a fresh supply of muskmelon, making it not only healthy but also an affordable food item as mercury rises. Here are some simple muskmelon recipes that are perfect for summer days.

Muskmelon Milkshake

Muskmelon milkshake is a refreshing summer beverage | Image: Freepik

This milkshake is the easiest drink to prepare at home. The creamy texture and natural sweetness make it a refreshing summer beverage. Ingredients required for making muskmelon milkshake:

* Muskmelon

* Chilled milk

* Honey or Sugar

* Ice cubes

Method

* Chop the muskmelon into bite-sized pieces

* Add the milk into a blender, along with honey or sugar

* Add the muskmelon pieces and blend all the ingredients until they're smooth and have a creamy consistency

* Serve chilled with ice cubes

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Also Read: Know The Benefits Of Gud Ka Sharbat

Muskmelon Smoothie

Muskmelon smoothie is packed with Vitamin A and C | Image: Shutterstock

This smoothie combines muskmelon with other ingredients into a filling, cooling drink. This recipe works well as a quick breakfast or evening summer snack. Ingredients required for making a muskmelon smoothie:

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* Muskmelon

* Yogurt

* Milk

* Frozen banana

* Honey

Method

* Slice the muskmelon and remove the seeds before chopping them into cubes

* Add the cubed muskmelon, banana, yoghurt, milk of your choice, and honey into a blender

* Blend until it is completely smooth and creamy. If it is too thick, add an extra splash of milk or water.

Muskmelon Mint Cooler

Cantaloupe mint cooler is a hydrating drink | Image: Freepik

This cooler is a quick and hydrating summer drink. The drink is refreshing, especially on a hot summer afternoon. Ingredients required for making muskmelon mint cooler:

* Muskmelon

* Mint leaves

* Lemon juice

* Black salt

* Sugar or honey (if required)

Method

* Slice and remove the seeds before chopping the melon into rough chunks

* Add the chunks along with fresh mint leaves, lemon juice, and black salt in a blender.

* Blend until it is completely smooth. Toss in the ice and blend again until crushed.

* Add water or soda if the mixture is too thick for your liking.

* Pour the cooler into tall glasses and garnish it with mint leaves and half a sliced lemon.

Muskmelon Ice Pops

Ice pops help in cooling down the body in this scorching heat | Image: Freepik

These melon ice pops are a simple homemade summer dessert. These fruity ice pops can help cool the body during extreme heat. Ingredients required for making muskmelon ice pops:

* Cubed muskmelon

* Honey or sugar

* Lemon juice

* Water, to thin it out

Method

* Add the cubed muskmelon, along with honey, lemon juice, and water, into a blender

* Blend the ingredients until the mixture is completely smooth

* Pour the vibrant mixture into ice pop moulds and leave some space on the top

* Insert the popsicle sticks and freeze them for at least five hours

* To release easily, dip the bottom of the mould in warm water for 10-15 seconds and gently pull

Also Read: Natural Summer Coolers From Various Parts Of India

Muskmelon Fruit Bowl

Muskmelon fruit bowl is light and refreshing to eat in this heat | Image: Freepik

A muskmelon fruit bowl is a healthy and hydrating snack option. Many people prefer fruit bowls during the summer because they feel light and refreshing. Ingredients required for making a muskmelon fruit bowl:

* Muskmelon

* Grapes

* Orange

* Apple

* Lemon juice

* Chaat masala

* Mint leaves

Method