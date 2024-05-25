Advertisement

As temperatures soar during a heatwave, staying hydrated and cool becomes a top priority. What better way to combat the heat than with refreshing salads that are not only delicious but also packed with nutrients and hydration? Here are five salad recipes that will help you stay cool and prevent dehydration.

Watermelon and cucumber salad

Watermelon and cucumber are both high in water content, making this salad incredibly hydrating. To prepare, dice up some fresh watermelon and cucumber, then toss them together in a bowl. Add crumbled feta cheese, fresh mint leaves, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze for a touch of sweetness. This salad is light, refreshing, and perfect for a hot summer day. The combination of watermelon’s sweetness with the crispness of cucumber and the tang of feta creates a delightful explosion of flavours.

Representative photo | Image: Freepik

Citrus avocado salad

Citrus fruits like oranges and grapefruits are rich in vitamin C and have high water content, making them perfect for hydration. To make this salad, segment a few oranges and grapefruits and mix them with sliced avocado, which adds a creamy texture. Add thinly sliced red onions, chopped fresh cilantro, and a sprinkle of sea salt. Dress with a light vinaigrette made from olive oil, lime juice, and a hint of honey. This salad not only refreshes but also provides essential nutrients and healthy fats.

Greek salad

The classic Greek salad is a staple for summer dining. Combine chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, green bell peppers, red onions, Kalamata olives, and feta cheese. For the dressing, mix olive oil, red wine vinegar, dried oregano, and a pinch of salt and pepper. This salad is hydrating due to the high water content in tomatoes and cucumbers and is rich in antioxidants and vitamins. The olives and feta add a savoury element that enhances the overall taste, making it a balanced and satisfying meal.

Berry spinach salad

Berries are not only delicious but also packed with antioxidants and water. For this salad, combine fresh spinach leaves with a mix of strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries. Add some sliced almonds for crunch and crumbled goat cheese for a creamy contrast. Dress with a light poppy seed or balsamic vinaigrette. This salad is a powerhouse of nutrients, offering a combination of vitamins, fiber, and healthy fats, all while helping to keep you hydrated and energised throughout the day.

Representative photo | Image: Freepik

Quinoa tabbouleh salad

Quinoa is a fantastic base for a salad due to its protein content and fluffy texture. To make a hydrating quinoa tabbouleh, cook and cool quinoa, then mix it with chopped parsley, mint, tomatoes, and cucumbers. Dress with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. This salad is incredibly refreshing and offers a balanced combination of proteins, vitamins, and minerals. The herbs and lemon juice add a zesty freshness that makes it perfect for hot weather.

