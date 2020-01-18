Binge-worthy 'Netflix & Chill'd' Ice Cream Launched By Ben & Jerry's; Here's How It Tastes

Cashing on the current trend of binge-watching US Ice-cream giant Ben & Jerry's has teamed up with streaming giant Netflix on Thursday to launch first 'Netflix Original Flavour' - 'Netflix & Chill'd'. Ben & Jerry's took to Twitter to launch the new flavour. The video featuring the ice-cream, shows people enjoying a pint of ice-cream while streaming some of Netflix's popular shows.

Ben & Jerry's launch Netflix & Chilld flavour

Netizens go gaga over new flavour

bring back late night snack!!!!! — Victoria Edel (@victoriaedel) January 16, 2020

What is in Netflix & Chill'd?

According to Ben & Jerry's official site, the ice-cream is a peanut butter ice-cream, filled with sweet and salty pretzel swirls & fudge brownie. It is also available in its non-diary variant using almond milk and can be enjoyed in its pint-sized or scoop-sized servings. While it is available in their stores, one can also buy it online from Ben & Jerry's official site.

Netflix teams with Burger King & Baskin robbins

Previously in Jane, ahead of the teenage-1980s inspired-supernatural drama Stranger Things Season 3's launch, Netflix had teamed with Baskin Robbins by opening two scoops ahoy pop-ups throughout US. With Burger King, Netflix partnered with soft drink company Coca-Cola and launched the 'Upside down Whopper' to promote Stranger Things. The 'Upside down Whopper' was an upside-down burger accompanying Coke and Fries, the right side up.

Stranger Things is a sci-fi horror series, created, written, and directed by the Duffer Brothers. It revolves on the investigation by four pre-teen boys from Indiana, US, and the supernaturally gifted girl 'Eleven' into an alternate dimension called "the Upside Down" after the Upside Down starts to affect the unknowing residents of Hawkins in calamitous ways. The eight episodes of the third season released on July 4, 2019, on Netflix. The series has been renewed for another season.

