Cheese Dessert Dishes That Prove Chocolate And Cheese Are The Best Combination

Cheese Dessert might sound silly but when you see some cheese dripping over your sweet chocolate sandwich, you will eat it till you lick your fingers. Cheese and chocolate are two different taste ingredients. Cheese is salty and gooey, whereas, chocolate can be sweet and bitter, depending on its type. However, mixing these two different style ingredients can result in an amazing dessert dish. Cheese desserts have a wide quantity range but chocolate and cheese dessert have a quality range of items. Here are some of such best cheese and chocolate combined dishes you should try.

Best combinations of Cheese and Chocolate

Chocolate Cheese Sandwich

Starting with the basics, put together the two legendary and delicious sandwiches to make one. Take up your choice of bread, spread some chocolate with regular sandwich fillings. Grate some mozzarella or blue cheese. You can also toast the sandwich for a burst chocolate cheese sandwich.

Chocolate Cottage-Cheesecake Mousse

It just takes five ingredients and 25 minutes to prepare a tasty chocolate cottage-cheesecake mousse. Boosting cottage cheese and cocoa can create a delicious dessert. Mix together cottage cheese and cocoa powder until well blended and creamy. Chill it and eat cold. Top with ginger, cinnamon, and/or turmeric for an extra metabolism-boosting kick.

Chocolate cheesecake

Cheesecake is one of the best dessert options to date. Adding chocolate to it just makes it more smooth and fudgy. For a fun taste twist, spoon cherry or strawberry topping over each slice of chocolate cheesecake. Chocolate Cheesecake can also be garnished with raspberry syrup or caramel syrup.

Chocolate cheesecake with chestnut paste (Choco mont blanc cheese cake?)



Made it less sweet because watching people pour a bowlful of sugar into baking scares me. pic.twitter.com/h4j7bEjGPa — Kie ☆P5Rクリア！ (@Kiellne) January 20, 2020

Promo Image Credits - Shutterstock by Ari N