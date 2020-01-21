The Debate
The Debate
Cheese Dessert Dishes That Prove Chocolate And Cheese Are The Best Combination

Food

A cheese dessert is made of chocolate, cheese, & fruit & tastes amazing if prepared proportionately together. Here are some best cheese & chocolate combo dishes

Cheese Dessert

Cheese Dessert might sound silly but when you see some cheese dripping over your sweet chocolate sandwich, you will eat it till you lick your fingers. Cheese and chocolate are two different taste ingredients. Cheese is salty and gooey, whereas, chocolate can be sweet and bitter, depending on its type. However, mixing these two different style ingredients can result in an amazing dessert dish. Cheese desserts have a wide quantity range but chocolate and cheese dessert have a quality range of items. Here are some of such best cheese and chocolate combined dishes you should try. 

ALSO READ | Love cheesecakes? Here are restaurants that serve the best of them in Mumbai

Best combinations of Cheese and Chocolate

Chocolate Cheese Sandwich

Starting with the basics, put together the two legendary and delicious sandwiches to make one. Take up your choice of bread, spread some chocolate with regular sandwich fillings. Grate some mozzarella or blue cheese. You can also toast the sandwich for a burst chocolate cheese sandwich.     

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ALSO READ | Breakfast dishes that are easy to prepare on a family holiday

Chocolate Cottage-Cheesecake Mousse

It just takes five ingredients and 25 minutes to prepare a tasty chocolate cottage-cheesecake mousse. Boosting cottage cheese and cocoa can create a delicious dessert. Mix together cottage cheese and cocoa powder until well blended and creamy. Chill it and eat cold. Top with ginger, cinnamon, and/or turmeric for an extra metabolism-boosting kick. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ALSO READ | Colombian dishes you should binge on while travelling around the country

Chocolate cheesecake

Cheesecake is one of the best dessert options to date. Adding chocolate to it just makes it more smooth and fudgy. For a fun taste twist, spoon cherry or strawberry topping over each slice of chocolate cheesecake. Chocolate Cheesecake can also be garnished with raspberry syrup or caramel syrup. 

ALSO READ | Vineet Bhatia's mouth-watering trending dishes: Chocomosa, Aam Ki Mehfil & more

Promo Image Credits - Shutterstock by Ari N 

