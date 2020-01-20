Love Cheesecakes? Here Are Restaurants That Serve The Best Of Them In Mumbai

No one can forget the time when Rachel and Chandler from the F.R.I.E.N.D.S stole the cheesecake and binged on it. They so fell in love with the delicious creamy cheesecake that they ate what fell on the floor too. Pop culture references, in the form of TV shows and movies for cheesecakes have only increased since then.

From blueberry cream icing to red velvet topping, cheesecakes have taken a special place in every sweet tooth's taste buds. Mentioned below are some of the places that will offer you the best cheesecake in Mumbai:

Places that serve the best cheesecake in Mumbai

Candies

Location: Mac Ronells, 5-AA, Next To Learners Academy School, Pali Hill, Bandra West, Mumbai

The chocolate cheesecake and plain cheesecake offered at this place is a must-try. This delicious dessert comes at a very reasonable and affordable price. Head over to this place for a dessert date or simply an indulgent meal. The sour cherry cheesecake popular at this place will steal your hearts forever.

Bastian

Location: New Kamal Building, B-1, Opp. National College, Linking Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

This place has an entire menu dedicated to a variety of cheesecakes. Many people are huge fans of Ferrero Rocher cheesecake. They also have options for health-conscious people and who are on a keto diet.

Leo’s Boulangerie

Location: Shop 4, Opp. Sasural Hotel, P Tandon Marg, Andheri West, Mumbai

This is a popular old school bakery, the place is known to be started by the same group of people who started the Leopold Cafe. While many are a huge fan following of the tangy snacks, the cheesecake is something which cannot be missed. Take a look.

Smoke House Deli

Location: First International Financial Centre, Ground Floor, 3-A, BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai

Smoke House Deli is one of the places that serves the best cheesecake in Mumbai, especially the Philly cheesecake which is a favourite of many. Every meal that is ordered usually ends with this cheesecake and for a good reason. This cheesecake is velvety rich and not too sugary and super indulgent. If you are in a mood for a dessert date, then pairing it with a coffee can be the perfect idea.

