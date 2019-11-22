Mumbai is a hub for foodies and travellers. The city of dreams has an incredibly fast life. Pizza is a dish that would correspond to the brisk lifestyle of the people in the city. A thin common base, multiple layers of fresh flavours, and the cheesy texture of pizza perfectly blend with the peppy spirit of the city. Here are some of the best places for thin-crust pizzas in Mumbai to binge on this weekend.

Best Pizza Places in Mumbai:

Jamie's Pizza

Jamie's Pizza is a restaurant franchise by celebrity chef Jamie Oliver. Jamie Pizzeria is a popular spot among pizza places in Mumbai. Each pizza at Jamie’s is laid out on a standard rustic Italian thin crust, and you can watch them being loaded with toppings. Jamie's Pizza has a live and open kitchen.

Weekends were made for PIZZA all about celebrating @JamiesItalianUK new pizzas with a £5 weeklt special https://t.co/jSkyGljvlz #jamiespizza pic.twitter.com/GxQfpReb1S — Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) March 11, 2017

1441 Pizzeria

1441 Pizzeria is named after the coordinates of Naples, where pizza originated. The pizza place has multiple joints, in South Bombay and the Suburban parts of Mumbai. 1441 Pizzeria was established in 2015 with a concept to bring the authenticity of Italian wood-fired pizza to Mumbai.

Pizza By The Bay

This pizza place is located opposite Mumbai's best bay, Marine Drive. Pizza By The Bay is one of the best and finest pizza places in Mumbai. They also serve alcoholic pizzas.

Had the nine grain pizza at Pizza By The Bay and it was SO good. Try it when you’re there next. pic.twitter.com/htXnxaCfaY — Purva Sawant (@purvasawant) November 12, 2017

Pizza Express

Pizza Express is synonymous with great pizza but the service in this particular restaurant is a standout. Also, their counters are right next to the sitting area. The chef is fun and you can see the magic happen in the oven in front of you.

🎵 It's Chriiiissssttttmmmaaaassss! 🎵

It's official, the festive season is upon us - our Christmas Specials have launched!

So, come all ye faithful and get ready to try something new.

It's Christmas, but not a turkey in sight.#PizzaExpress #Pizza #ChristmasPizza pic.twitter.com/P3CFnEBrPD — PizzaExpress 🍕 (@PizzaExpress) November 19, 2019

