Bhai Dooj 2025: Skip The Traditional Sweets, Try These 6 Quick And Easy To Make Cakes For The Festival

Bhai Dooj is one of the auspicious and celebrated festivals in Hinduism. The day celebrates the sacred bond between brothers and sisters. This year, this festival will be observed on October 23. On this day, sisters pray for their brother’s long life and wellness. People who observe the festival prepare traditional food and sweets like barfi, ladoos, halwa, jalebi and more.

However, this Bhai Dooj, you can swap from these old, repeated sweets to these simple cake recipes:

Ragi chocolate cake

Ragi chocolate cake | Source: Pinterest

Ingredients

2 tbsp cocoa powder, 2 tbsp yogurt, 1/3 cup of milk, 1/3 cup meleted ghee, 1/4 cup of ragi flour, 1/4 cup of tbsp wholewheat flour, 1 tbsp vanilla extract, 1/2 tsp baking powder, 1/4 tsp baking powder, 1/4 tsp baking soda, 1/3 cup of jaggery powder, 1 tsp vinegar

Steps

Step 1: In a bowl, combine flours, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda and jaggery.

Step 2: Mix the milk with vinegar, then add melted ghee, vanilla extract and yoghurt.

Step 3: Now, pour the batter into the tin and sprinkle chocolate chips.

Step 4: Bake the batter 18-22 minutes.

Step 5: Let it cool for some time and enjoy.

Carrot cake

Carrot cake | Source: Pinterest

Ingredients

250g carrots, 200g flour, 200g sugar, 100ml vegetable oil, 3 eggs, 1 tsp cinnamon, 50g chopped walnuts.

Steps

Step 1: Beat eggs, sugar and oil in a bowl, and mix them with flour and cinnamon.

Step 2: Stir in the grated carrots and chopped walnuts.

Step 3: Next, pour into the prepared tin and bake for at least 40-45 minutes.

Step 4: Cool it completely before serving. Top it off with cream cheese frosting.

Classic vanilla sponge cake

Classic vanilla sponge cake | Source: Pinterest

Ingredients

200g flour, 200g sugar, 200g unsalted butter, 4 eggs, 2 tsp vanilla extract, 2-3 tbsp milk.

Steps

Step 1: Mix cream, butter and sugar until it gets fluffy. In a bowl, beat eggs, and then add vanilla.

Step 2: Fold in the flour and add milk to loosen the batter (if required).

Step 3: Next, pour into the prepared tin and smooth the top.

Step 4: Bake for at least 25-30 minutes.

Step 5: Allow to cool for some time, and voila! Your classic vanilla cheesecake is ready to eat.

Strawberry yoghurt cake

Strawberry yoghurt cake | Source: Pinterest

Ingredients

200G plain flour, 150g sugar, 1 tsp baking powder, 1/2 tsp baking soda, 120ml vegetable oil, 2 eggs, 150g Greek yoghurt, 100g chopped strawberries.

Steps

Step 1: Combine dry ingredients in a small bowl, and whisk eggs, sugar, oil yoghurt in another.

Step 2: Fold wet ingredients into dry and gently mix them with strawberries.

Step 3: Pour into tin and bake for 30-35 minutes.

Step 4: Let it cool completely before serving.

Banana loaf cake

Banana loaf cake | Source: Pinterest

Igredeints

3 ripe bananas, 175g caster sugar, 2 eggs, 125g melted butter, 200g self-raising flour, 1 tsp baking soda.

Steps

Step 1: Mash the bananas finely and add sugar, eggs, and melted butter until it is smooth.

Step 2: Now, fold in the flour and baking soda carefully.

Step 3: Pour into the tin and bake for 50-60 minutes, until a skewer comes out clean.

Step 4: Let it cool completely before slicing.

Lemon drizzle cake

Banana cake | Source: Pinterest

Ingredients

225g unsalted butter, 225g sugar, 4 eggs, 225g flour, zest of 2 lemons, juice of 1 lemon, 85g sugar.

Steps

Step 1: Cream butter and sugar until light, then beat in eggs.

Step 2: Add the mixture with flour and lemon zest, and pour the batter into the tin.

Step 3: Bake the batter for 45-50 minutes.

Step 4: Now, mix lemon and sugar, and gently pour into the hot cake.