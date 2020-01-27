Bhopali Kebab: Here's A Recipe To Make This Delicious Starter At Home

If you are a vegetarian foodie and you want to try out how kebabs taste, then do not worry because there are many delicious recipes for making vegetarian kebab. In this vast variety of kebabs to choose from, Bhopali Kebabs will perfectly suit your taste. Here is how a person can prepare Bhopali Kebabs easily at home.

Ingredients to make Bhopali Kebab

2 Cups Kidney beans

15 Cashew nuts

2 tablespoon of Chironji

3 tablespoons of Chopped onion

2 tablespoons of coriander leaves chopped

2 chopped green chillies

1 teaspoon of Ginger Garlic

2 tablespoons of grated Cheddar cheese

1 teaspoon of all the spices

1 teaspoon of Crushed red pepper 1teaspoons of

1 teaspoon of Salt

1 teaspoon of Roasted and crushed Coriander

1 teaspoon of Roasted and crushed cumin

2 tablespoons of roasted Gram flour

Instruction on how to make Bhopali Kebab

Step one:

Start preparing Bhopali Kebab by taking two cups of kidney beans, cashew nuts and two tablespoons Chironji. Now, add three tablespoons of chopped onion pieces with two tablespoons of chopped coriander leaves. Then mix with two finely chopped green chillies with one teaspoon of ginger garlic, two tablespoons of grated Cheddar cheese, two grated boiled eggs and one teaspoon of spice powder.

Mix them well and add one teaspoon of crushed red pepper and one teaspoon of salt with one teaspoon of roasted and crushed coriander. Combine the mixture and start adding one teaspoon of roasted and crushed cumin and two tablespoons of roasted gram flour.

Step two:

As soon as the mixture is ready, start to form it into the kebab shape. Make sure to shape it appropriately. Then, shallow fry the kebabs properly. The vegetarian Bhopali kebab are ready to be served hot. They can be best enjoyed with raita and chutney.

