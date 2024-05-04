Advertisement

Our Indian cuisine is celebrated for its rich flavours, spices, and diversity. Among the many culinary delights that India has to offer, bread holds a special place in the hearts of foodies. From maa ke haath ki roti to chai ke saath flaky parathas, we love our authentic breads. Let's take a delicious journey through some of the most beloved Indian bread varieties that are sure to delight foodies everywhere.

Naan

Naan is perhaps one of the most well-known and widely enjoyed Indian bread varieties. Originating from Persia and popularised in India, naan is a soft and fluffy flatbread typically made with refined flour, yogurt, and yeast. It is traditionally cooked in a tandoor oven, resulting in a slightly charred exterior and a tender, pillowy interior. Naan pairs perfectly with savoury curries, tandoori meats along with chutney.

Naan | Image: Unsplash

Paratha

Paratha is a versatile and delicious Indian flatbread that comes in many variations, each more enticing than the last. Made with whole wheat flour, parathas are often stuffed with a variety of fillings such as spiced potatoes, paneer, cauliflower, or minced meat. They are rolled out thinly, folded, and then cooked on a griddle with ghee or oil until golden brown and crispy. Parathas are a hearty and satisfying accompaniment to a wide range of Indian dishes or enjoyed on their own with a side of pickle or yogurt.

Roti

Roti, also known as chapati, is a staple of Indian cuisine and a beloved comfort food for many. Made with whole wheat flour and water, roti is a simple yet essential part of a traditional Indian meal. It is rolled out into thin, circular discs and cooked on a hot griddle until puffed and lightly browned. Roti is typically served alongside curries, dal, or vegetables and is perfect for scooping up flavorful sauces and gravies.

Roti | Image: Unsplash

Puri

Puri is a deep-fried Indian bread that is both indulgent and irresistible. Made with whole wheat flour dough, puris are rolled out into small rounds and deep-fried until golden and puffed up. The result is a light and airy bread with a crispy exterior and a soft, fluffy interior. Puris are often served as part of festive meals or special occasions, paired with savoury dishes like potato curry or sweet accompaniments like halwa.

Kulcha

Kulcha is a popular Indian bread that originated in the northern regions of India, particularly Punjab. Similar in texture to naan, kulcha is typically made with refined flour and yogurt and cooked in a tandoor oven. It is often topped with a layer of butter or ghee and sprinkled with sesame seeds or nigella seeds for added flavour. Kulcha pairs well with rich and creamy dishes like butter chicken or paneer tikka masala.