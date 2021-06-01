BTS McDonald's Meal Now Available In India; Check Out Price, Details And How To Order

Kings of K-pop BTS have launched their very own special meal for fans in collaboration with fast-food giant McDonalds. The meal said to include bits and pieces of the boyband's personal favourites are inspired by popular recipes from McDonald's in South Korea. While it has already been rolled out across many countries, the BTS McDonald's menu "tour" will arrive in North and East India on June 1, and South and West India on June 4.

“This band is truly a global phenomenon, with a fan base that knows no borders, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring the BTS Meal to our customers in India,” said Rajeev Ranjan, chief operating officer, McDonald’s India – North and East.

Is BTS McDonald's meal available in India?

Yes, from today, the highly-anticipated BTS McDonald's meal has become available in India across all chains in New Delhi. While fans can now enjoy the BTS Meal in Delhi, Mumbai ARMYs would have to wait a little more. The BTS meal would be available in Mumbai from June 4. You can order the BTS Meal in New Delhi through McDonald’s app, in-store, or via McDelivery using third-party food delivery apps.

The BTS meal is almost here! Are u ready? pic.twitter.com/9PjETf8WpP — McDonald's India (@mcdonaldsindia) May 27, 2021

BTS Meal price in India

The BTS McDonalds meal is priced at Rs 300 in India. The price includes- 10 or 9-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium World Famous Fries, a medium drink, and two dipping sauces namely– Sweet Chili and Cajun. The price of the BTS meal in India is subjected to extra taxes based on whether you are ordering from the McDonalds store or calling for home delivery via third-party apps like Swiggy or Zomato.

Those waiting for the BTS Meal in India can in the meantime check out the BTS X McDonald's merchandise launched on HYBE Labels' Weverse app. The BTS x McDonald's merchandise includes hoodies, purple bathrobes, socks, and sandals in the band's fan-favourite colour purple!