Cake Recipe | How To Bake A Birthday Cake At Home | Ingredients, Recipe, And Tips

Often, a birthday cake is the only thing you need to make a birthday special. Homemade birthday cake is one of the best gifts to give. The secret of pulling off a homemade birthday cake at any time is a one-bowl cake that bakes up buttery and tender-crumbed, topped off with swirls of flavorful buttercream and sprinkles. Making and decorating a homemade cake is easy and impressive. Read ahead to know how to bake a classic homemade birthday cake.

How to bake a classic birthday cake at home?

Prepares- 1 (2 layers) 9-inch cake for 8-12 servings

Ingredients

For yellow butter cake

8 tablespoons (1/2 cup) unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

3 large eggs

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon fine salt

3 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1 1/4 cups whole milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For chocolate frosting

1 1/2 sticks (3/4 cup) unsalted butter, at room temperature

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1/3 cup Rich Chocolate Ovaltine powder

2 1/2 cups powdered sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon fine salt

4 tablespoons of unsweetened or bittersweet chocolate, melted and cooled (optional)

Equipment

2 (9-inch) round cake pans

Cooking spray

Electric hand or stand mixer

Measuring cups and spoons

Wire cooling rack

Offset spatula

Cake plate or stand

Recipe / Instruction

Heat the oven and prepare the pans.

Cream the butter and sugar.

Add eggs.

Add the flour, followed by the milk and vanilla.

Bake the cakes.

Let the cake cool.

Make the frosting.

Fill the cake.

Frost the cake.

Slice and serve.

Tips to keep in mind