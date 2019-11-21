Cake Recipe | How To Bake A Birthday Cake At Home | Ingredients, Recipe, And Tips

Often, a birthday cake is the only thing you need to make a birthday special. Homemade birthday cake is one of the best gifts to give. The secret of pulling off a homemade birthday cake at any time is a one-bowl cake that bakes up buttery and tender-crumbed, topped off with swirls of flavorful buttercream and sprinkles. Making and decorating a homemade cake is easy and impressive. Read ahead to know how to bake a classic homemade birthday cake.
How to bake a classic birthday cake at home?
Prepares- 1 (2 layers) 9-inch cake for 8-12 servings
Ingredients
For yellow butter cake
- 8 tablespoons (1/2 cup) unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
- 3 large eggs
- 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon fine salt
- 3 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 1/4 cups whole milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
For chocolate frosting
- 1 1/2 sticks (3/4 cup) unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1/3 cup Rich Chocolate Ovaltine powder
- 2 1/2 cups powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 1/2 teaspoon fine salt
- 4 tablespoons of unsweetened or bittersweet chocolate, melted and cooled (optional)
Equipment
- 2 (9-inch) round cake pans
- Cooking spray
- Electric hand or stand mixer
- Measuring cups and spoons
- Wire cooling rack
- Offset spatula
- Cake plate or stand
Recipe / Instruction
- Heat the oven and prepare the pans.
- Cream the butter and sugar.
- Add eggs.
- Add the flour, followed by the milk and vanilla.
- Bake the cakes.
- Let the cake cool.
- Make the frosting.
- Fill the cake.
- Frost the cake.
- Slice and serve.
Tips to keep in mind
- Always grease your cake tin and sprinkle flour all over it before adding the cake batter.
- Prepare all the ingredients beforehand to aid you in a smooth baking process.
- Use a silicone brush to brush your pan, silicone beater and silicone spatulas for folding your batter as they are easier to clean.
- If you are somebody who bakes very often, get yourself a standing mixer as it will save you time and energy.
- Lastly, read your recipe thoroughly before you start.