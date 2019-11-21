The Debate
The Debate
Cake Recipe | How To Bake A Birthday Cake At Home | Ingredients, Recipe, And Tips

Food

Cake recipe | Cake preparation, and decorating a homemade cake is easy and impressive. Read ahead to know how to bake a classic homemade birthday cake.

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
cake recipe

Often, a birthday cake is the only thing you need to make a birthday special. Homemade birthday cake is one of the best gifts to give. The secret of pulling off a homemade birthday cake at any time is a one-bowl cake that bakes up buttery and tender-crumbed, topped off with swirls of flavorful buttercream and sprinkles. Making and decorating a homemade cake is easy and impressive. Read ahead to know how to bake a classic homemade birthday cake.

How to bake a classic birthday cake at home?

Prepares- 1 (2 layers) 9-inch cake for 8-12 servings

Ingredients

For yellow butter cake

  • 8 tablespoons  (1/2 cup) unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 1 1/2 cups  granulated sugar
  • 3 large eggs
  • 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon fine salt
  • 3 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 1/4 cups whole milk
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For chocolate frosting

  • 1 1/2 sticks (3/4 cup) unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 1/3 cup Rich Chocolate Ovaltine powder
  • 2 1/2 cups powdered sugar
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1/2 teaspoon fine salt
  • 4 tablespoons of unsweetened or bittersweet chocolate, melted and cooled (optional)

Equipment

  • 2 (9-inch) round cake pans
  • Cooking spray
  • Electric hand or stand mixer
  • Measuring cups and spoons
  • Wire cooling rack
  • Offset spatula
  • Cake plate or stand

Recipe / Instruction

  • Heat the oven and prepare the pans.
  • Cream the butter and sugar.
  • Add eggs.
  • Add the flour, followed by the milk and vanilla.
  • Bake the cakes.
  • Let the cake cool.
  • Make the frosting.
  • Fill the cake.
  • Frost the cake.
  • Slice and serve. 

Tips to keep in mind

  • Always grease your cake tin and sprinkle flour all over it before adding the cake batter.
  • Prepare all the ingredients beforehand to aid you in a smooth baking process. 
  • Use a silicone brush to brush your pan, silicone beater and silicone spatulas for folding your batter as they are easier to clean.
  • If you are somebody who bakes very often, get yourself a standing mixer as it will save you time and energy.
  • Lastly, read your recipe thoroughly before you start.
Published:
