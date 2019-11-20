Christmas 2019: Delicious Cake Recipes That You Can Try At Home

With Christmas just a month away, it's time to prepare a Christmas cake. Christmas is incomplete without a cake. Christmas cakes are a wonderful combination of all the things in the pantry including dried fruits, creams, butter, and chocolate. So, here are some of the best cake recipes to try for Christmas 2019.

Red Velvet Cake

One of the perfect cake recipes for this Christmas 2019. The rich cream frosting over the spongy base leaves you even more hungry. Take a bowl and add flour, baking soda, cocoa powder, red food colouring, butter, and salt. Add sugar, eggs, and oil. Whisk the batter and later add flor and buttermilk. Bake in preheated oven with temperature, bake and cool. Spread frosting of icing sugar and vanilla extract over the cake.

Plum Cake

This is one of the traditional cake recipes that you should definitely try for Christmas 2019. Keep ready some soaked dry fruits and nuts that you like, cut them into small crunchy pieces. Beat butter, sugar and vanilla extract. Gradually add sugar and vanilla essence extract to it. Later add flour and baking powder with the soaked dry fruits. Bake the cake 160-degree Celcius and cool it later. For the icing, take a bowl and add eggs, sugar, and yeast. Beat it slowly first and gradually speed up. Do this for more than 10 minutes. And later decorate your cake with the icing.

Black Forest Cake

This is one of the most loved cake recipes. In a bowl, beat together butter, cream, and eggs. And sift flour, baking soda, and cocoa powder. Add the prepared batter and bake it for 30-35 minutes. Remove the baked cake from the oven. Meanwhile, prepare the sugar syrup. You need 1/2 cup of sugar and 1/4 cup of water. Also, take some crushed cherries. Now take the chocolate base and drizzle the cherry-flavoured syrup. Spread a layer of whipped cream. Now, you can decorate the cake with piping bag packed with cream. You can take a star-shaped nozzle for the decoration. Refrigerate and enjoy the delicious cake.

