Can Eating Pecans Detoxify Gut? Know The Recipes That You Can Try After Festive Season

Detoxifying after the festive season helps your body recover from overindulgence of sweets, heavy meals and over-processed foods that can lead to multiple health problems, i.e. bloating, weight gain and low energy. Therefore, a post-festive cleanse is necessary to help reset your digestive system.

But who said that detoxing has to be dull? Enter pecans, the ultimate supernut packed with antioxidants, healthy fats, and a naturally buttery flavour that transforms even the simplest detox recipes into something deliciously indulgent.

What are the benefits of eating pecans?

Pecans | Source: Pinterest

According to HealthLine, pecans offer numerous health benefits, including supporting heart health by lowering "bad cholesterol, aiding blood sugar control, and providing antioxidants. They also contribute to weight management, boost brain function and are rich in beneficial nutrients like healthy fats, fibre, zinc, and various vitamins.

Here are the best pecan-powered recipes that blend taste with wellness:

Pecan crisp fruit salad

Pecan crisp fruit salad | Source: Pinterest

Ingredients

Pecan crisp, 1/3 cup pecan pieces, 1/3 cup rolled oats, 3/4 cup oat flour, 1/3 cup coconut sugar, 1 tbsp vanilla extract, 1/4 teaspoon fine-grain sea salt, 3 tbsp unsalted butter, 6 cups fruits as per your choice, juice of 1 lemon, splash of vanilla.

How to make

Step 1: In a bowl, mix all the crisp ingredients except butter.

Step 2: Now, add butter to the mixture until you get a shaggy, sand-like texture.

Step 3: Bake the mixture for 10-12 minutes until golden brown at the edges. Let the crisps cool for some time.

Step 5: Next, add bite-sized fruit salad ingredients and then store in the fridge.

Step 6: Toss the fruit with the crisp topping just before serving and enjoy.

Berry pecan smoothie bowl

Berry pecan smoothie bowl | Source: Pinterest

Ingredients

1 cup pecan milk, 4 cups frozen mixed berries, 1/2 cup raw pecan pieces, 2 tbsp chia seeds, 2 tbsp coconut or pecan oil, 4-6 tbsp honey, 1/4 cup raw pecan halves, 1/2 fresh raspberries, 1/2 cup fresh raspberries, 1/2 fresh blueberries, 1/4 tbsp hemp seeds, 1/4 tbsp unsweetened coconut flakes.

How to make

Step 1: In a blender, add pecan milk, frozen berries, pecan pieces, chia seeds, oil and honey. Blend it until you get a smooth, thick texture.

Step 2: Transfer to bowls, and top with fresh berries, pecan halves, hemp seeds and coconut flakes.

Step 3: In case your mixture is too thick, you can add 1 tbsp of water at a time until it comes.

Step 4: And Volia! Your breakfast glow-up is ready to be served.

Banana pecan smoothie

Banana pecan smoothie | Source: Pinterest

Ingredients

1/2 cup of low-fat vanilla yoghurt, 2 large ripe bananas, 1 cup of rice, 1/2 cup chopped pecan halves, 1/2 cup milk, 1 tbsp honey, 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon.

How to make

Step 1: To make this delicious smoothie, simply blend all the ingredients together until smooth.