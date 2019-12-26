Cheese Mushroom Recipe: Tips To Make The Lip-smacking Delicacy At Home In Easy Steps

Cheese stuffed mushrooms are one of the most popular dishes across the globe. The flavour of richly cooked mushrooms, stuffed and dipped in creamy cheese sauce is no less than a delight. Take a look at the cheese mushroom recipe and try it in the comfort of your home. All you need to do is follow these simple steps.

Ingredients

For this recipe, you will need button mushrooms, medium-sized mushrooms. You can also go with cremini mushrooms if you prefer. You will need a lot of cheese for this recipe, as this recipe is all about overloaded cheese. You can use cheese cubes or cheese slices, as per your preference. The bottom line is that it has to be creamy in texture. If you want your recipe to have a smoked flavour, then use some coal in the end. You can also stuff in your mushrooms with some ready cheese spread. For a crusty top, coat your mushrooms with bell peppers, which also makes it look colourful. In the end, you will need onions and garlic.

Step 1

Begin with prepping the mushroom. Gently pop off the stems of the mushrooms. You can either discard the stems or save for later use. Then use a damp paper towel to brush off the dirt on the mushroom tops and make it clean. You should not submerge or rinse the mushrooms in water for a long time, as they tend to absorb water.

Step 2

Begin with making your cheese filling. Use your cheese slices or cubes, and soften to a smooth mixture. Then mix it with some ready cheese spread, while adding diced red chilli powder, finely chopped onions and garlic. Sprinkle some salt and pepper for better taste. Fill in the mushrooms if you wish to, or just layer it with cheese on the top.

Step 3

Coat the tops of the mushrooms with sprinkled cheese and get them ready in the baking dish. They should fit tightly in the baking dish, as they might shrink a little while baking. Bake the mushrooms in a pre-heated oven for 30-35 minutes, until the tops are puffed and golden. Once your mushrooms look dark, they are ready to serve.

