Caramel Popcorn: Step By Step Recipe To Make Your Own Delicious Bucket

Caramel Popcorn is something we love to binge-on, especially while watching movies. The sweet taste of beefed-up popcorn kernels is simply amazing. It is difficult to stop once you start eating them. Popcorn is an exceptionally easy snack to prepare. It takes just a couple of minutes to prepare them. However, the recipe for caramel popcorn is slightly different from that of regular popcorn. Take a look-
Easy-To-Make Caramel Popcorn Recipe
Ingredients required:
- One tbsp Oil
- 250 grams of Melted butter
- One big cup of Popcorn kernels
- 1½ to two cups of Powdered sugar
- 1/5 tsp of Baking soda
- 1/5 Vanilla essence
Step-By-Step Caramel Popcorn Recipe
- In a big pan, take one tbsp of oil and three-four tbsps of melted butter on a low flame. Once the butter melts nicely, add a cup of popcorn kernels to it and mix well.
- Cover the saucepan with the help of a glass lid. Within a few minutes, you’ll notice the popcorn kernels have started to pop. As soon as all the popcorn kernels pop, switch off the flame and let the popcorn rest aside.
- Now in a different large saucepan on medium flame, add three big spoons of butter and let it melt. After the butter melts completely add around one or one-and-a-half cup of powdered sugar. The quantity of sugar depends on your taste, how sweet you want your caramel popcorn to be.
- Let the sugar and butter blend together properly until it changes colour to brown. Stir continuously and make sure the caramel mixture is free from any lumps.
- Once the sugar thickens add 1/5 teaspoon of vanilla essence and 1/5 of baking soda. Mix the caramel mixture nicely for 18-20 seconds and transfer all the popcorn you made in it. Coat the popcorn well with the caramel sauce, and pour them in a tray and spread evenly.
- Let the caramel popcorn cool down for some time in the tray. Your homemade delicious caramel popcorn is ready to eat now.
