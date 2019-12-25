Caramel Popcorn: Step By Step Recipe To Make Your Own Delicious Bucket

Caramel Popcorn is something we love to binge-on, especially while watching movies. The sweet taste of beefed-up popcorn kernels is simply amazing. It is difficult to stop once you start eating them. Popcorn is an exceptionally easy snack to prepare. It takes just a couple of minutes to prepare them. However, the recipe for caramel popcorn is slightly different from that of regular popcorn. Take a look-

Easy-To-Make Caramel Popcorn Recipe

Ingredients required:

One tbsp Oil

250 grams of Melted butter

One big cup of Popcorn kernels

1½ to two cups of Powdered sugar

1/5 tsp of Baking soda

1/5 Vanilla essence

Step-By-Step Caramel Popcorn Recipe

In a big pan, take one tbsp of oil and three-four tbsps of melted butter on a low flame. Once the butter melts nicely, add a cup of popcorn kernels to it and mix well. Cover the saucepan with the help of a glass lid. Within a few minutes, you’ll notice the popcorn kernels have started to pop. As soon as all the popcorn kernels pop, switch off the flame and let the popcorn rest aside. Now in a different large saucepan on medium flame, add three big spoons of butter and let it melt. After the butter melts completely add around one or one-and-a-half cup of powdered sugar. The quantity of sugar depends on your taste, how sweet you want your caramel popcorn to be. Let the sugar and butter blend together properly until it changes colour to brown. Stir continuously and make sure the caramel mixture is free from any lumps. Once the sugar thickens add 1/5 teaspoon of vanilla essence and 1/5 of baking soda. Mix the caramel mixture nicely for 18-20 seconds and transfer all the popcorn you made in it. Coat the popcorn well with the caramel sauce, and pour them in a tray and spread evenly. Let the caramel popcorn cool down for some time in the tray. Your homemade delicious caramel popcorn is ready to eat now.

