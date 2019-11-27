Chef Nooror: Everything You Need To Know About The Thai Culinary Chef

Chef Nooror is an internationally acclaimed chef from Thailand. Nooroor is known for her healthy and junk-free cooking. Chef Nooror is a brand owner of The Blue Elephant Restaurant in Phuket. When it comes to cuisines, the brand indeed is a big Elephant in the industry. Here is everything you need to know about the Thai culinary chef, Nooror Somany Steppe.

Chef Nooror’s personal life and education

Nooror was born in Thailand’s Chachoengsao province. She became a cooking enthusiast at a very early age of eleven. The chef was inspired by her mother her who had a vast knowledge in making fresh, fragrant curries such as her famous heirloom Massaman curry paste. Talking about her personal life, Chef Nooror is married to Karl Steppe. They have a young daughter, Sandra Steppe, who is also stated to be interested in culinary like her mother. Chef Nooror completed her graduation in Hotel Management studies.

Chef Nooror’s career and achievements

The Thai Culinary chef’s cuisines have an international appeal to her food. Having covered her native country of Thailand; Chef Nooror has spread the tentacles to more than 30 Nations of the world. Her brand restaurant The Blue Elephant Restaurant has won the titles of Best Restaurant’ in the Hammersmith Mini-Oscars, UK, in 2005; Best Service Provider’ in 2001 and 2007. In promoting Thai Kitchen to the World for almost 40 years, Chef Nooror was awarded an honorary Master of Arts degree from Kasetsart University. She is now recognised as one of Thailand's Top 5 Chefs.

Nooror's Blue Elephant Restaurant

Many big thanks to Ms. Nooror Somany Steppe, CHEF NOOROR,The Lady Chef behind the concept from Blue Elephant Restaurant for sponsoring Miss Grand International consecutively and for teaching Clara Sosa to cook Thai recipes.#ฺBlueElephant#MissGrandInternational pic.twitter.com/rMo4SpA9Pu — Miss Grand International (@MissGrandInter) September 26, 2019

Indian actor Urvashi Rautela with Chef Nooror

Chef Nooror on Masterchef India

Chef Nooror has a decades old recipe for our home cooks to replicate tonight. The game is definitely on! Keep watching #MasterChefIndia pic.twitter.com/r5iIvHIOJ5 — StarPlus (@StarPlus) November 27, 2016

