Chicken Tikka, Jalebi, Biryani: Dishes Often Mistaken As Indian

When it comes to culinary delights, India’s diverse and flavourful cuisine is renowned worldwide. However, there are some dishes that have become so deeply intertwined with Indian culture that many mistake them to be originated in India. In this article, we will explore dishes that have captivated taste buds around the globe but actually have roots outside of India.

2 things you need to know

Despite being commonly associated with Indian cuisine, dishes like biryani, jalebi, vindaloo, and chutney actually originated from Persia, the Middle East, Portugal and Ancient Rome.

These dishes were introduced to India through trade, exploration, colonisation, and cultural exchange.

Chutney - Ancient Rome

Chutneys, the tangy and flavourful accompaniments to Indian meals, have been a part of Indian cuisine for centuries. While the specific origins of Chutney are hard to pinpoint, the concept of combining fruits, spices, and vinegar in a sauce-like condiment can be traced back to ancient Rome. The Romans introduced this culinary tradition to the Indian subcontinent, where it evolved and became an integral part of Indian meals.

(Sauce-like condiment can be traced back to ancient Rome | Image: Twitter)

Vindaloo - Portugal

Vindaloo, a fiery and tangy curry dish known for its robust flavours, is often associated with Indian cuisine. However, it has its roots in Portuguese cuisine. The dish originally called ‘Carne de Vinha d’Alhos’ was brought to Goa, a former Portuguese colony in India by Portuguese explorers. The local adaptation of the dish resulted in the popular vindaloo we know today.

(It has its roots in Portuguese cuisine | Image: Twitter)

Chicken Tikka Masala - United Kingdom

Chicken Tikka Masala, a staple in Indian restaurants worldwide, is often mistaken for an Indian dish. However, it was actually invented in the United Kingdom. Legend has it that a chef in Glasgow improvised by adding tomato soup to a dish of grilled chicken tikka, resulting in the creation of this delightful fusion cuisine.

(Chicken Tikka Masala was actually invented in the United Kingdom | Image: Twitter)

Chai - China

Chai, or Masala tea, is a ubiquitous beverage in India, enjoyed by millions each day. While it may surprise many, the concept of brewing tea with spices actually originated in ancient China. It was the British who introduced tea to India, and over time, Indians added their own twist of spices to create the aromatic and comforting chai we savour today.

(The concept of brewing tea with spices actually originated in ancient China | Image: Twitter)

Rajma Chawal - Mexico

Rajma Chawal is a popular dish in Northern India, consisting of kidney beans cooked in a rich and thick gravy, served with steamed rice. Surprisingly, the origin of rajma and the technique used to prepare it trace back to outside influences. The kidney bean was introduced to India from Portugal, and the method of soaking and boiling beans was borrowed from Mexican cooking traditions. Despite its non-Indian origins, rajma chawal has become a beloved comfort food in India, particularly during the winter season.

(The method of soaking and boiling beans was borrowed from Mexican cooking traditions | Image: Twitter)

Biryani - Persia

Biryani, a fragrant rice dish often prepared with meat, vegetables, and a blend of aromatic spices, is a favourite among many. While it is commonly associated with Indian cuisine, its origin can be traced back to Persia. Brought to India by Persian traders, biryani has since become an integral part of Indian culinary traditions.

(Biryani origin can be traced back to Persia | Image: Shutterstock)

Samosa - Middle East

Samosa, those delectable triangular pastries stuffed with spiced potatoes, peas, and sometimes meat, are a beloved snack in India. However, these savoury treats actually originated in the Middle East and were introduced to India during the medieval era by traders and travellers.

(Samosa is originated in the Middle East | Image: Twitter)

Jalebi - Middle East

Jalebi, the mouthwatering spirals of deep-fried batter soaked in sugar syrup, are a popular Indian sweet enjoyed across the country. Although it is considered a quintessential Indian dessert, it has its roots in the Middle East. Jalebi was brought to India by Persian and Arab invaders and has since become an integral part of Indian festivities.

(Jalebi was brought to India by Persian and Arab invaders | Image: Twitter)

Gulab Jamun - Middle East

Gulab Jamun, the soft and spongy milk-based sweet balls soaked in sugar syrup, is a classic Indian dessert that graces many special occasions. Surprisingly, this indulgent treat has its origins in Persia, where it was known as ‘Luqmat Al Qadi’. Over time, it made its way to India and was given its current name.

(Gulab Jamun in Persia is known as Luqmat Al Qadi | Image: Twitter)

These dishes, often believed to be Indian, serve as a testament to the global interconnectedness of food.