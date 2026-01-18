Updated 18 January 2026 at 22:33 IST
Chicken Vs Mutton: Which Food Source Has More Protein And Better Nutritional Profile?
For fitness freaks and gym enthusiasts, protein intake is a big issue. While there are numerous food sources that are rich in protein, chicken and mutton are popular among non-vegetarians. However, the question arises, which is a better protein source out of the two and has a better nutritional profile.
Chicken vs mutton: Which has more protein?
Chicken, particularly the breast portion, is one of the leanest and most protein-dense meats. A 100-gram serving of cooked chicken breast provides around 27 grams of protein. It also contains very little fat. Chicken thighs, while slightly higher in fat, still offer a good protein-to-calorie ratio and are more flavourful.
Mutton averages around 25 grams protein per 100 grams of cooked lean meat. However, it is much higher in fat, which increases the calorie count. The higher fat content can be beneficial for individuals with higher energy demands but may not suit those following calorie-restricted diets.
Thus, chicken provides more protein with fewer calories while mutton is better suited for those looking for denser meals or increased energy intake.
Nutritional profiles of chicken and mutton
Chicken is easier to digest than mutton and is typically lower in cholesterol and saturated fats. Chicken is also a reliable source of essential B vitamins like niacin (B3) and B6, which help convert food into energy. Chicken also provides phosphorus and selenium, which are important for bone health and immune function.
Mutton is rich in iron, making it an excellent food choice for those with iron deficiency or anemia. It also provides vitamin B12, which supports nerve health and red blood cell formation. Additionally, mutton contains zinc, which contributes to immunity and cell growth.
Both chicken and mutton are excellent sources of protein. The choice depends entirely on your personal health goals, lifestyle and dietary preferences.
