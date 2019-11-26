Chocolate Fondue: Recipe For A Perfect And Delicious Homemade Chocolate Fondue

Chocolate is one ingredient that makes any boring recipe, a delicious one. All favorite desserts include chocolate as their main ingredient. Chocolate gives a sweet, delightful touch to all the different combinations. Chocolate fondue is that interesting dish which is derived from the world of Swiss cuisine. Here is a recipe for awesome chocolate fondue, which includes delightful ingredients like chocolate slabs and marshmallows. Fruits that can be included in the recipe are strawberries, pineapple, orange slices, and bananas. So, try out this recipe of chocolate fondue at home and make a wonderful bowl of enjoyment.

Fondue serving bowl

Step 1: Take the bars of dark chocolate and chop them into small pieces. Keep some mixed fruit pieces in another bowl.

Step 2: Take a large pan and place it on a medium flame with some water and boil properly. Pour the heavy cream in a glass bowl. Lower the flame and place this bowl over the pan. Once the cream gets slightly hot, add the dark chocolate pieces into this bowl and combine it with the cream by stirring it until it is smooth.

Step 3: Take it off the heat and set aside for 2 minutes. Add butter to this mixing bowl and blend it again.

Step 4: Now transfer the prepared chocolate fondue to the fondue serving bowl.

Step 5: Place the cut mixed fruits on a serving platter and keep the fondue serving bowl in the center.

Step 6: Garnish it with some marshmallows. Place some forks and skewers on the side of the platter to dip fruits with.