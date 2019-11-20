The Debate
Chocolate Recipes: Homemade Chocolate Desserts For Your Next Party

Food

Chocolate is the main ingredient for many different desserts & can transform any dish from good to great. So here are a few yummy chocolate recipes to try out.

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai | Updated On:
chocolate recipes

Desserts made of chocolate are the best part of a meal. You can cook innumerable dishes out of chocolate. We have put together some best recipes of chocolate dessert you can make for your next party.

Top homemade chocolate recipes

Hot chocolate pie bar:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

For making a chocolate pie bar, you need to put together graham crackers, chocolate, butter, sugar, salt, and heavy cream. This is one of the quickest recipes one can make which will also make a great dessert.

Cookie pizza

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Pizzas and cookies are something everyone has eaten and loved. But have you ever tried a combination of both? Try making this cookie pizza for a fancy dessert for your next party.

Hot chocolate soufflé

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A souffle is a baked dish made out of eggs. It was originated in early eighteenth-century France. It is made with egg yolks and beaten egg whites combined with various other ingredients and served as a savoury main dish or sweetened as a dessert. It required art to bake a perfect souffle. Watch the detailed recipe to make a perfect chocolate souffle.

Chocolate paan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Betel leaves are good for digestion and can also be called as mouth fresheners if you add a few ingredients. There are various types of paans like meetha paan, fire paan, and magai Jodi. The newly introduced chocolate paan is steadily gaining polpularity. You can try the detailed recipe at home too.

Chocolate gujiya

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Gujiya is a type of Indian sweet specially made during the festival of Diwali. Filled with dry fruits, mawa and coconut it is deep-fried in ghee. If you love chocolate and want to give this recipe a twist, you can try making chocolate gujiyas. Follow the above-detailed recipe for the same.  

