Chocolate Masks: Try These Nourishing And Moisturising Dark Chocolate Face Masks At Home

Appealing and scrumptious chocolate is not only a heavenly tasting and favourite munch, but also has many benefits for the skin. Chocolate helps in deeply nourishing your skin, reduces wrinkles, and also makes your skin radiant. Prepare an effective treatment for your skin at home, using nourishing dark chocolate. Below mentioned are easy DIY chocolate face masks recipes that one can prepare at home:

Try these nourishing and moisturising dark chocolate face masks at home

Chocolate and Honey

This face mask is a purely moisturising mask that will give that perfect glow to the skin.

Melt some dark chocolate squares and place it in a cup till the cup is one-quarter full.

Add 1 tsp of honey and a few drops of lemon juice in it.

Blend it into a smooth paste and apply it on your face and neck area.

Keep it for 15 minutes and massage it well on the face in gentle circular motions.

Rinse with warm water.

Chocolate and Clay

This chocolate and clay mask saps extra oil away and moisturises the skin deeply.

Take half a cup of dark, melted chocolate

Add 2 tbsp of clay.

Mix well and let the mixture cool for some time.

Apply the warm paste on your face, and then rinse it well.

Chocolate and Yoghurt

Chocolate and Yoghurt mask nourishes the skin while removing all the dead cells and is also treats oily skin.

Take 5-6 squares of dark chocolate, melted well

Add 1 ½ tsp of plain, fresh yoghurt.

Mix well and also add 1 tbsp of gram flour to it.

Regulate consistency as per your preferences.

Apply the mixture on face and neck

Keep it for 15 minutes and gently scrub the skin. Rinse it well.

Chocolate and Milk

Chocolate and Milk is that perfect mask to treat your dehydrated and extra dry skin.

In ¼ cup of melted dark chocolate, add 1 tbsp of heavy cream or milk and a few drops of honey.

Stir well and apply this mask to the face and neck.

Wash it after keeping it for 20 minutes.

Use a toner to enhance some freshness to the skin

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.