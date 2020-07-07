Chocolate With Almonds Day: History, Significance & How To Celebrate It

There is so little in the whole world that is as divine as chocolate with some extra-added almonds. It is a blessing for foodies that chocolates and almonds complement each other so well. Just as chocolate, which is loved by every person, almond is also everyone’s favourite.

In fact, almond is referred to as one of the “best of fruits” in the Holy Bible. Chocolates with Almond Day celebrates the coming together of these two mouth-watering food items. National Chocolate with Almond Day is celebrated on July 8, every year without fail. Read ahead to know more about the day-

Chocolate with Almond Day- History and Significance

Almond has been spoken very highly of in the Holy Bible. Almonds have been originated from the Middle East and are used as a source of food, medicine, and even as an item of decoration. Almonds are the easiest to harvest from within the almond fruit. The harvest of almonds has grown extensively in California and has now become the subject of the largest managed cultivation in the world of agriculture. Chocolate, on the other hand, is one of the most popular food items to ever exist in the world.

Chocolate is seen as a way to celebrate or even as a solution for sorrow. Chocolate is often used as a way to demonstrate one’s love for another person and has been used in many sweet culinary combinations. The Chocolate with Almonds Day celebrates the fact that these two fantastic ingredients come together into one mouth-watering delicious dish. Chocolate with Almond Day is most often celebrated by baking a delicious chocolate almond cake.

Chocolate Almond Cake Recipe

Ingredients

3/4 cup butter

1 cup sugar

2 large eggs

3/4 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon almond extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

2/3 cup baking cocoa

2 teaspoons baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup buttermilk

Frosting

5 tablespoons butter, softened

2-1/2 cups confectioners' sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

3 to 4 tablespoons whole milk

Sliced almonds, toasted

How to make it?

In a large bowl, mix cream, butter, and sugar together until smooth.

Add eggs of the smooth batter (one at a time) and beat it well after each addition.

Add sour cream and vanilla and almond extracts to the mixture, and mix well.

Combine flour, cocoa, baking soda and salt to the creamed mixture, alternately also adding buttermilk, and beating well after each addition.

Pour the mixture into a greased 10-inch fluted tube pan.

Bake at 350° for about 50-55 minutes, until a pin inserted in the centre of the cake comes out clean.

Cool for down for 10 minutes before removing from pan to make sure it doesn’t break while hot.

For the frosting, add cream butter, sugar and extracts in a small bowl and mix until smooth.

Add milk until frosting reaches desired to spread consistency and then spread it all over the cake.

Decorate the cake with almonds.

Your chocolate almond cake is ready.

