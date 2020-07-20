Chrissy Teigen’s Hawaiian Mini Cubanos Are Very Easy To Prepare; Check Out The Recipe

Chrissy Teigen has been spotted spending a lot of her quarantine time cooking delicious recipes. She has shared several recipes on her social media handles and even has a separate handle, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, especially for her food recipes. Here is how to make Hawaiian Mini Cubanos like Chrissy Teigen. Read ahead to know more-
Chrissy Teigen’s Hawaiian Mini Cubanos
RECIPE DESCRIPTION BY CHRISSY TEIGEN
“A Cuban sandwich is a hot, pressed little number that always contains ham, cheese, and pickles. What it hasn’t contained, until now, is my beloved King’s Hawaiian bread, which has just the right squish factor to blanket the fillings in a crispy-soft smushy heaven”.
Ingredients
- 1 (12-ounce) package King’s Hawaiian original sweet rolls (12 rolls)
- Vegetable oil, for brushing
- 6 slices slices deli ham
- 6 slices deli chicken or turkey
- 6 slices pepper jack cheese
- Sliced dill pickles
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon mayonnaise
THE RECIPE WITH THE ABOVE MENTIONED AMOUNT OF INGREDIENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT FOR 12 SANDWICHES. YOU CAN INCREASE THE QUANTITY IF YOU WANT TO SERVE MORE PEOPLE.
THE PREPARATION TIME IS APPROXIMATELY 10 MINUTES AND TOTAL PREPARATION TIME IS 30 MINUTES.
Recipe
- First, place two rimmed baking sheets of the same size or two large cast-iron pans in the oven and preheat it’s temperature to 400°F.
- While preheating, brush the underside of the entire connected sheet of King’s Hawaiian rolls with vegetable oil.
- Then, place the entire thing on a hard cutting board.
- Carefully slice horizontally through the batch of rolls in order to create a top and a bottom sheet, using a serrated knife.
- Layer the bottom sheet of the roll with the pickles, ham, turkey, cheese, and pickles.
- Later, spread the mayo and mustard inside of the top roll.
- Using an oven mitt, first, remove one baking sheet from the oven to the stovetop and transfer the sandwich to the middle of the sheet (using both the hands and moving the thing in one confident motion is the best way here).
- With the help of an oven mitt, remove the second sheet from the oven and centre it on top of the sandwich, if you want to squash the sandwich a little bit.
- If using sheet pans, weight the top sheet down with something heavy and ovenproof, like a skillet (if using cast iron skillets the top one should be heavy enough on its own).
- Transfer the whole thing back to the oven and bake until the cheese is completed melted, the underside is slightly golden, and the top is toasty, that will take around 10-12 minutes.
- Then, remove it from the oven, cut along the lines on the rolls, and serve the dish.