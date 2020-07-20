Chrissy Teigen’s Hawaiian Mini Cubanos Are Very Easy To Prepare; Check Out The Recipe

Chrissy Teigen has been spotted spending a lot of her quarantine time cooking delicious recipes. She has shared several recipes on her social media handles and even has a separate handle, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, especially for her food recipes. Here is how to make Hawaiian Mini Cubanos like Chrissy Teigen. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood

Chrissy Teigen’s Hawaiian Mini Cubanos

RECIPE DESCRIPTION BY CHRISSY TEIGEN

“A Cuban sandwich is a hot, pressed little number that always contains ham, cheese, and pickles. What it hasn’t contained, until now, is my beloved King’s Hawaiian bread, which has just the right squish factor to blanket the fillings in a crispy-soft smushy heaven”.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win

Ingredients

1 (12-ounce) package King’s Hawaiian original sweet rolls (12 rolls)

Vegetable oil, for brushing

6 slices slices deli ham

6 slices deli chicken or turkey

6 slices pepper jack cheese

Sliced dill pickles

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar

THE RECIPE WITH THE ABOVE MENTIONED AMOUNT OF INGREDIENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT FOR 12 SANDWICHES. YOU CAN INCREASE THE QUANTITY IF YOU WANT TO SERVE MORE PEOPLE.

THE PREPARATION TIME IS APPROXIMATELY 10 MINUTES AND TOTAL PREPARATION TIME IS 30 MINUTES.

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now

Recipe