What's Christmas Without Candies? Try Them At Home With These New Recipes

It is almost time to stuff your socks with Christmas candies. Making Christmas candies and treats are a way to show your loved ones that you care. Christmas is that time of the year when everyone is joyous and in a mood for celebration. There are several ways you can prepare candies and sweets for your loved ones without emptying your pockets. Let’s check out some Christmas time desserts, sweets, and candies.

Christmas fudge

Ingredients:

Cooking spray

2 3/4 c. chocolate chips

1 (14-oz.) can sweetened condensed milk

2 tbsp. heavy cream

4 tbsp. butter

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

3 tbsp. Christmas sprinkles

Preparation:

Line a baking pan with parchment paper and grease with cooking spray. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, melt chocolate, condensed milk, butter, cream, vanilla, and salt together. Stir until it is smooth then pour it into prepared pan. Top it with sprinkles and refrigerate until it is set, for two hours. Cut into squares to serve.

Oreo Truffles

Ingredients:

1 (14 ounces) package Oreos

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

2 cup white chocolate chips, melted

1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips, melted

Preparation:

Use a food processor to crush cookies into fine crumbs. Add all but 2 tablespoons crushed cookies to a medium bowl. Add cream cheese and vanilla and stir until evenly combined. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Using a small cookie scoop, form mixture into small balls. Place on the prepared baking sheet and freeze until its slightly hardened, for about 30 minutes. Dip the frozen balls in melted white chocolate until coated and return to the baking sheet. Drizzle with semisweet chocolate. Freeze until chocolate hardens, for about 15 minutes.

Gingerbread Fudge:

Ingredients:

12 ounces white chocolate, melted

1 cup sweetened condensed milk

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 tablespoon red nonpareils

1/2 tablespoon green nonpareils

Preparation:

Take a large bow and mix white chocolate and sweetened condensed milk together. Add nutmeg, cinnamon, and ginger and stir until they are combined. Transfer fudge into a parchment-lined glass baking dish and smooth over top using a spatula. Sprinkle with remaining nonpareils and let it sit until it is firm, for at least one hour. (Transfer to the fridge to speed up the process.) Cut into squares and it is ready.