Sources Of Good Fats: 5 Best Food Items That Are Loaded With Healthy Fats

Fat is one of the important nutrients, just like iron, proteins and vitamins. If you think that all fats are the same and leads to clogged arteries, weight gain, an increased risk of diseases among others, then you are wrong. The presence of good fats helps in the absorption of vitamins, boost energy, helps to manage protects your heart and brain health. For a beginner, one should add healthy fats i.e. Monounsaturated fats and polyunsaturated fats in their diet and avoid bad fats which are trans fats and saturated fats. Read to know about five best healthy fats products.

Five best healthy fats item

1. Avocados

If you are Avocados admirer, then this a great news for you as they are filled with good fats. According to reports, avocados have around 77 percent fat, by calories and this high amount of fat is not even found in animal foods. They are also a good source of fibre as well as of potassium.

2. Cheese

It is among the superfoods one should add in their diet. The yummy foodstuff is a great source of calcium, protein, vitamin B12, phosphorus and selenium among others. It is a good source of healthy fatty acids.

3. Extra virgin olive oil

You might have heard how healthy olive oil; especially extra virgin olive oil is. Many health observers include the same in their daily diet. So instead of any refined oil try olive oil for your food preparations and soon it will benefit your body. Besides one can also go for canola, peanut, soybean, safflower oil and sesame oils which are also a good source of fats.

4. Fatty fish

Fatty fish such as herring, mackerel, tuna, trout, salmon, sardines and fish oil are ideal animal-based sources of good fats. They are said to be rich in Omega-3, which reduces inflammation and potentially lower the risk of arthritis, cancer and heart disease. Both white and oily fish are good sources of lean protein.

5. Nuts and seeds

One should start the intake of chia, flax, sunflower, sesame, and pumpkin seeds as they are also the powerhouses of healthy fatty acids. Nuts such as almonds, cashews, macadamia, peanuts, hazelnuts, pecans and walnuts have many nutrients including good fats, proteins, fibres and several minerals. Try to include them in your daily food.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.