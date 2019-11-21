Here Is The Recipe For That Perfect Christmas Punch To Prepare At Home.

Christmas, a religious and cultural celebration commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, is celebrated on December 25 by billions of people all over the world. It is that time when people prepare cakes, cookies, snacks and fruit punch for the festive season. A Christmas party is the best excuse to showcase your snack kit and special fruit punch that you have prepared for the occasion. Cakes for lunch, tasty fruit punch for dinners and cookies and bread cakes for brunch are some of the best options to try for a Christmas party. But a Christmas party is incomplete without that perfect punch. So, here is the recipe for the perfect Christmas punch to prepare at home.

Check out the perfect Christmas punch recipe

Ingredients:

6 cups of fresh cranberry juice or pomegranate juice

3 cups of fresh pineapple juice

1 tbsp almond extract

3 litres ginger ale

1 dozen fresh cranberries

2 fresh lime juices, and sliced pieces too.

Plenty of ice

Method:

Take a large drink dispenser and pour cranberry juice and pineapple juice in it.

Add the almond extract into the mix and stir it well.

Then, pour in the ginger ale and again stir it quickly.

Blend it well to enhance the taste of the punch.

Add fresh cranberries pieces to the punch with some ice and ginger ale.

The Punch is ready to serve, but it is advised to serve it within a few hours so that the juice settles well and you get best results out of it.

Tips for Perfect Punch

Use good quality fruit juices for the punch and avoid adding any sweeteners or flavours

Do not skip the almond extract even though the amount is small, it enhances a lot of flavour to the punch.

Use cool ingredients. If the soda and juices are cold previously, it will help you to add less ice, and it would not make the juice tasteless and diluted.

Blend the punch well with all the ingredients in the proper amount to taste perfect.

Garnish it properly with fruits. Drinks taste better if they look better and tempting. Adding cranberries and limes are optional, but they will enhance the taste if you use them.

