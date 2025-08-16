Clockwise or Anticlockwise? Ayurveda Reveals the Science Behind Stirring Milk, Know Which One is Good for Health

Milk is one of the important beverages as it is nutrient-rich and provides numerous health benefits, as it includes calcium, Vitamin D and protein. It also plays a crucial role in building and maintaining strong bones and teeth, potentially reducing the risk of chronic diseases, weight management, improve mood and cognitive function and supporting muscle growth. However, not many know that the direction (clockwise and anti-clockwise) in which milk is stirred can either add a health benefit or affect its properties, impacting on body's doshas.

(A representative image | Freepik)

What happens when a milk is stirred clockwise?

In Ayurveda, if milk is stirred clockwise, it adds health benefits, especially for balancing Vata Dosha, because every swirl changes the milk. If stirred clockwise, it increases its guru (heavy) quality, nourishing deeper tissues, aiding weight gain, and fortifying immunity, ideal for children, postpartum mothers, or those recovering from illness. It enhances the calming and nourishing properties in milk, making it suitable for people experiencing anxiety, insomnia and restlessness.

What happens when milk is stirred anti-clockwise?

Sirring milk anticlockwise enhances laghu (light) quality, making it easier to digest, balancing Kapha, and better suited for evenings or after heavy meals. However, it is not recommended for everyday consumption.

(A representative image | Freepik)

Can herbs enhance the benefits of milk?

According to Ayurveda, if you add nutmeg and saffron and stir them clockwise, it can soothe your mind and help in curing insomnia. If you add ginger and cinnamon and stir it anticlockwise, it boosts metabolism and circulation.

(A representative image | MedicineNet)