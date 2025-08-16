Alia Bhatt's Favourite Sport Is Pickleball, Here Are Its Health Benefits

Pickleball, a fast-growing sport that blends elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis. It has quickly become a favourite among people of all ages. In India, celebs like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Rohit Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have been snapped lately enjoying pickleball with their friends. The game is sporty, competitive and fun and like all other outdoor activities, comes with healthy benefits.

Boosts cardiovascular health

Pickleball keeps you moving, running, lunging and shuffling around the court. These bursts of movement increase your heart rate, strengthen the cardiovascular system, and help lower risks of heart disease, high blood pressure and stroke.

Pickleball is good for adults who have restricted movement in their joints | Image: Freepik

Builds strength and improves balance

It works out the entire lower body, including the back, quads, calves and glutes.

Twisting and quick pivots strengthen the abdominal and lower back muscles.

Arms and Shoulders: Swinging the paddle tones the upper body.



Pickleball is a low intesity and low impact sport | Image: Freepik

Low impact sports

Unlike running or traditional sports like tennis, cricket and football, pickleball puts less strain on joints. This makes it a good sport of choice for older adults or anyone looking for a workout that is easier on the knees and hips.

Weight management

A typical hour-long pickleball session can burn 350–500 calories, depending on the intensity of the game. When combined with a balanced diet, it can be an effective way to maintain or lose weight.

Community building