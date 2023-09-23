Controlling Blood Sugar To Healing Wounds: Health Benefits Of Jackfruit

Jackfruit, often dubbed the "miracle fruit," is making waves in the world of healthy eating. This tropical giant, known scientifically as Artocarpus heterophyllus, hails from the lush regions of Asia, Africa, and South America. Under its thick, bumpy green rind lies a stringy yellow flesh that can be savoured raw or used in various culinary creations. Even its seeds are edible, offering a delightful addition to your dishes.

2 things you need to know

Jackfruit is a versatile tropical superfruit with remarkable nutrition.

Its health benefits range from heart support to anti-inflammatory properties.

A World Record Breaker

Jackfruit boasts the impressive title of the largest tree-borne fruit globally, sometimes tipping the scales at a whopping 40 pounds or more. However, you needn't wrestle this colossal fruit into your shopping cart. Many health food stores now stock peeled and cut jackfruit portions in convenient pouches or cans, ready to elevate your meals.

The Healthy Stats

But is jackfruit a nutritional powerhouse? Absolutely! A 100-gram serving of jackfruit offers a guilt-free indulgence with a mere 95 calories, 2 grams of protein, 0.6 grams of fat, and a generous 3 grams of fibre. Beyond these basics, jackfruit packs a punch with essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, pyridoxine (vitamin B6), niacin (vitamin B3), riboflavin (vitamin B2), folic acid (vitamin B9), calcium, magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus.

(Jackfruit is packed with many nutrients | Image: Shutterstock)

Health benefits of Jackfruit

Jackfruit's appeal extends beyond its taste and texture. Here are some of its remarkable health benefits:

Heart-Healthy

Research suggests that jackfruit can potentially reduce the risk of heart disease. Its combination of potassium, fibre, and antioxidants contributes to healthier blood pressure and lower cholesterol levels.

Anti-Inflammatory

Jackfruit's high vitamin C content helps combat inflammation. Additionally, it contains flavonoids and lignans, plant compounds that further aid in fighting inflammation and protecting your cells from oxidative stress.

Blood Sugar Control

While ongoing research explores this potential, jackfruit's low glycemic index (GI) and studies on its leaf and bark suggest it may help manage blood sugar levels, making it potentially beneficial for individuals with diabetes.

Wound Healing

Ancient remedies have long utilised jackfruit for its wound-healing properties. Extracts from its leaves and its inherent antimicrobial, antibacterial, and antifungal characteristics contribute to healthy skin and accelerated healing.

Incorporating jackfruit into your diet not only diversifies your culinary experiences but also infuses your meals with a burst of tropical health benefits. As this nutritious giant gains popularity, it's clear that jackfruit is not just another fruit; it's a lifestyle choice for the health-conscious and eco-friendly consumer.