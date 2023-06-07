Cook Tender And Delightful Ribs This Summer With Chef Anuj Sarkar

Emerging Indian head chef Anuj Sarkar shares his valuable tips and techniques to elevate your Meat rib-cooking game and ensure a superb dining experience for you and your loved ones.

Choose Ribs Part Wisely

The first step for the head chef is selecting the proper cut. He emphasizes ribs with a balanced distribution of fat and meat, as this balance contributes to the tenderness and juiciness of the final dish.

The emerging chef Anuj Sarkar mentions “ Meat must have nice marbling to ensure good content of fat as this balance contributes to the tenderness and juiciness of the final dish.”

Sear Chunk Nicely

Searing is one of the prominent techniques chef uses while cooking meat around the globe. This cook loves searing the ribs on high heat, which creates a beautifully caramelized crust, adding depth to your dish.

Aromatic Flavorings and Balanced Sauces

As experienced chef denotes using aromatic herbs, spices, and seasonings that complement the meat’s richness. While a well-balanced sauce, accompanied by a touch of tomato paste, creates a harmonious blend that complements the natural sweetness of the ribs according to him.

Slow Cooking Magic

At last, slow meat cooking dwells all the flavors in the meat piece. The head chef Mr. Sarkar recommends soaking your meat in the sauce and braising it at 150°C (302 °F) for an appropriate time. This slow and low cooking method ensures the ribs become incredibly tender and succulent.

India-born chef is a humble soul, an emerging cooking master in the industry with more than a decade of experience in a professional kitchen.

After completing his education at the Institute of Hotel Management, this talented chef believes in pursuing knowledge. Starting his career in his motherland, India, apparently flagging his talent in Turkey as head chef. Dedicated to his work Anuj Sarkar has contributed to various pre-opening projects in lavishing countries like Dubai & Turkey.

Entrepreneurial minded Anuj Sarkar, when asked about his plans, highlighted his intention to do something of himself.

Chef Anuj Sarkar in a talk mentioned, “Building something of my own was always in my mind, and soon I will execute this.”