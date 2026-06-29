Craving Street Food On Rainy Days? Check Out These Easy Dishes To Prepare At Home During Monsoons

Rainy days beckon the temptation to indulge in delicacies. The monsoon season, particularly, brings with it an irresistible craving for hot, crispy street food. Be it pakodas or a steaming plate of momos, the rainy weather can bring about cravings for some comfort food. While the desire to indulge in street food can be high, one should also be mindful of the risk of foodborne illnesses due to hygiene concerns, especially in this season. However, there are some simple dishes that you can prepare at home and enjoy while it pours without compromising on quality.

Onion pakora



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A monsoon classic, onion pakoras are quick to prepare and pair perfectly with a hot cup of masala chai. Thinly sliced onions are mixed with gram flour, spices, green chillies and herbs before being deep-fried until crisp. Serve them with mint or tamarind chutney for an authentic street-style experience.

Corn chaat

Fresh sweet corn is one of the season's favourites. Boil or steam the kernels and toss them with chopped onions, tomatoes, coriander, green chillies, lemon juice, chaat masala and a pinch of black salt. This wholesome snack is light, flavourful and ready in minutes.

Bread roll



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Give leftover bread a tasty makeover by stuffing slices with a spicy mashed potato filling. Roll, seal and shallow or deep fry until golden brown. Pair the crispy bread rolls with tomato ketchup or green chutney for an evening snack.

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Sandwich

A toasted vegetable sandwich loaded with potatoes, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions and cheese makes for a filling rainy-day meal. Add mint chutney or spicy mayonnaise to elevate the flavours before grilling until crisp.

Aloo tikki

Crispy on the outside and soft inside, aloo tikki is a popular street food that's easy to recreate. Shape seasoned mashed potatoes into patties and shallow fry until golden. Enjoy them with yoghurt, tamarind chutney and green chutney, or use them to prepare homemade aloo tikki chaat.

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Chilli paneer

Representational image | Freepik