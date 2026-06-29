What Is Resistant Starch? Simplest Way To Make Your Favourite Carbs Healthier

Carbohydrates are associated with providing energy. But not all starches are digested in the same way. Resistant starch is a type of carbohydrate that passes through the small intestine without being fully broken down. Instead, it reaches the large intestine, where it acts like a dietary fibre and supports gut health. It is found naturally in everyday foods and has gained attention for its potential health benefits.

What is resistant starch?

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Resistant starch is a type of carbohydrate that resists digestion in the small intestine. Rather than being absorbed as glucose immediately, it travels to the large intestine, where it is fermented by beneficial gut bacteria. This process produces short-chain fatty acids, which play a role in supporting digestive health.

Benefits of resistant starch

Supports gut health

Resistant starch acts as food for beneficial bacteria in the gut. A healthy gut microbiome plays an important role in digestion and overall well-being.

May improve digestion

Since resistant starch functions like dietary fibre, it can support regular bowel movements and contribute to better digestive health.

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Helps keep you full for longer

Foods rich in resistant starch may increase feelings of fullness after meals. This can help reduce unnecessary snacking and support healthy eating habits.

May support healthy blood sugar levels

Resistant starch is digested more slowly than regular starch. This may help reduce sudden spikes in blood sugar levels after eating.

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Increases daily fibre intake

Including resistant starch-rich foods in your meals is an easy way to boost your fibre intake, which is important for digestive and overall health.

Foods that contain resistant starch

Green bananas

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Green bananas are one of the richest natural sources of resistant starch. As they ripen, the amount of resistant starch gradually decreases.

Cooked and cooled potatoes

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Potatoes develop more resistant starch after they are cooked and allowed to cool. They can be added to salads or eaten cold.

Cooked and cooled rice

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Cooling cooked rice increases its resistant starch content. It can be used in dishes like fried rice or rice salads.

Cooked and cooled pasta

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Like rice and potatoes, cooked pasta forms more resistant starch after cooling, making it a good option for cold pasta salads.

Oats

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Oats naturally contain resistant starch and are an easy breakfast option that also provides fibre and other nutrients.

How to add resistant starch to your daily diet