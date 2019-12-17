Dahi Vada Recipe: Know How To Prepare This Delicious Chaat Item At Home

Dahi Vada is one of those chat recipes that is loved by most people. In North India, this dish is prepared mostly for the occasion of Diwali. Kids love to munch on the fried Vadas itself without bothering to add the Dahi. A full plate of Dahi vada ease your taste buds and makes you fall in love with the combination of Imli chutney, Dahi, and tangy flavour of green chutney.

Vadas are made of Dhuli urad daal, deep-fried and then soaked in water. This dish is served with fresh yoghurt (dahi) and sprinkled with some tangy chat masala. Dahi vada lovers can experience the bliss in every bite of it. Here is a quick and easy recipe to prepare this drool-worthy dish.

Ingredients of Dahi Vada Recipe

1 Cup Dhuli urad dal - soaked 5-6 hours or overnight, and ground to a paste

Oil for frying Vadas

2 ½ cups full of Yogurt (beaten smooth)

2 tsp Salt or as per taste

2 tsp Cumin seeds (powdered), roasted

2 tbsp Coriander fresh leaves, finely chopped

¼ tsp black pepper powder

½ tsp Chilli powder

1 tsp Kala Namak (black rock salt)

Chaat masala

Instructions to make Dahi Vada

Beat the soaked daal well to make it light and fluffy, so that the Vadas are soft enough to eat.

Heat the oil.

Roll the Vadas and fry in hot oil, till it turns golden brown over medium heat. Lift out of the oil and put it into a big bowl of salted water to let them soak well.

Repeat this method with the rest of the batter.

Mix the salt, 1 tsp of the cumin, 1 Tbsp of the coriander leaves and black pepper into the yoghurt.

Squeeze out the fried Vadas and organize them on a serving dish.

Then split some yoghurt among the Vadas in a plate and garnish with the cumin powder, coriander leaves, chilli powder, Kala Namak, and chaat masala and serve

