Check Out These Best And Most-visited Beer Brewers In Delhi

There are several popular places to enjoy and have a cool night out with friends in Delhi. Just having a mug of freshly brewed beer in hand with an unknown crowd and exceptional music in the background will make you go crazy and in love with the place. You need to make a note of some best beer brewers in Delhi, which are worth visiting. So, to give you an idea of some best breweries in the capital city, here we have compiled a list-

Check out these best beer brewers in Delhi

Downtown: Diners and Living Beer Café

If you are interested in making some introduction to the fascinating world of Beer, head towards Downtown. This Café offers a number of flavors in Beer that will find you that perfect mix. You will also get the ever-reliable pitchers and the king-size portions of the drink, which will satiate you.

Location: 34, Leisure Valley Road, Near Crowne Plaza Hotel, Sector 29, Gurugram

Barrel

Visit this place for weekend getaways or on weekdays as it is quite a hip joint. The décor here is just awesome and gives a desired touch to the ambiance. It plays a different taste of music that will make you listen to and love the place. The menu at Barrel makes people crazy and gives a delectable experience.

Location: UG 38, Dlf Mega Mall, Golf Course Road, Dlf Phase 1, Gurugram

Adda by Striker

The famous chain of Hauz Khas finally made an entry into the party culture of Gurugram. This place melts your heart with its microbrewery addition, sheer fun, and relaxation. Aada by Striker is known for its Mexican delectable, which will make you want more and more; each time you visit here.

Location: SCO 24, 1st Floor, Sector 29, Gurugram

Open Tap

To get into detailed information on various beers, visit this place and enjoy the experience. Open Tap has quite a status for brewing some exceptional darks, malts, and wheat. The place has a quite excellent setup and also falls in one of the famous microbreweries in NCR.

Location: Vatika Business Park, Sector 49, Sohna Road, Gurugram

