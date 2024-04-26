Advertisement

Leftover rice in the refrigerator is not just a leftover; it's an opportunity to whip up some delectable and quick breakfast dishes. Indian cuisine, known for its versatility and flavor, offers several delightful ways to repurpose this staple ingredient. Here are some innovative and delicious Indian breakfast recipes that will turn your leftover rice into a morning feast.

Rice pancakes: Start your day with a savory twist on the traditional pancake. Mix the leftover rice with wheat flour, finely chopped onions, green chilies, and herbs. Add some curd to the batter to give it a slight tang and ensure the pancakes are moist. Serve hot with a side of coconut chutney or pickle for a satisfying meal.

Poha from rice: Typically made from flattened rice, Poha can also be creatively made using cooked rice. Lightly fry mustard seeds, turmeric, chopped onions, and green chilies in oil, then add the rice and a handful of peanuts for crunch. Garnish with fresh coriander and a squeeze of lemon for a zesty flavor.

Image credit: Unsplash

Lemon rice: Brighten your morning with Lemon Rice, which brings a tangy freshness to the table. Temper mustard seeds, curry leaves, turmeric, and green chilies in oil, mix with the rice, and then add lemon juice. This dish is not only quick to prepare but also packed with flavor.

Rice and egg bowl: For those craving a more protein-rich breakfast, the Rice and Egg Bowl is perfect. Simply stir-fry leftover rice with vegetables, add beaten eggs, and scramble. Season with salt and pepper for a hearty and nutritious start to the day.

Image credit: Unsplash

Curried rice balls: These are perfect for a grab-and-go breakfast. Bind the leftover rice with some boiled potatoes, form into balls, and coat with breadcrumbs. Deep fry until golden and serve with mint chutney.

Each of these recipes not only reduces food waste but also provides a delicious and wholesome start to your day, showcasing the creative possibilities of Indian cuisine.

