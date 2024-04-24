Advertisement

For those managing diabetes, selecting the right breakfast is essential to stabilise blood sugar levels and sustain energy throughout the day. A healthy diet that includes whole grains, lean proteins, and ample vegetables is key. Here are five delightful and diabetic-friendly Indian breakfast recipes that promise both nutrition and flavour.

Oats Upma

Oats are a stellar choice for a low glycemic index breakfast. For Oats Upma, start by dry roasting oats until golden. In another pan, sauté mustard seeds, curry leaves, onions, green chilies, and ginger in oil. Add diced carrots, peas, and bell peppers until tender. Combine this with roasted oats, water, salt, and turmeric, cooking until the mixture is dry. Garnish with fresh coriander and serve warm.

Moong Dal Cheela

Known as lentil pancakes, Moong Dal Cheela is rich in protein and fiber but low in carbs. Soak and blend yellow moong dal to a paste, adding onions, tomatoes, chilies, and coriander for flavor, plus cumin and chili powder. Cook the batter in a non-stick pan until each side is golden, serving with mint chutney or low-fat yogurt.

Vegetable Dalia

A high-fiber choice, Dalia is great for those with diabetes. Dry roast Dalia grains, then sauté onions, ginger, and garlic until golden. Add carrots, beans, and peas, followed by the Dalia, water, salt, turmeric, and garam masala. Cook until the grains are soft. Garnish with coriander and serve hot.

Besan Cheela

This popular Indian breakfast is not only tasty but also suitable for diabetics. Mix besan (gram flour) with water to form a batter, stirring in onions, tomatoes, chilies, and spices such as turmeric and ajwain for taste. Cook in a non-stick pan until each side turns golden. Serve with mint chutney or low-fat yogurt for a satisfying start to the day.

These recipes showcase how traditional Indian cuisine can be adapted for a diabetic-friendly diet without compromising on taste, ensuring a delightful and healthy breakfast experience.

