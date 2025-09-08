Delicious Foods For Train Journey: 5 Best Options That Last Longer Your 2-Day Trip

Many people love to eat while travelling, as it adds a unique experience to taste local delicacies from various regions and provides a comfortable, relaxed environment for leisurely eating that is often unavailable in other modes of travel.

In such cases, we all seek homemade cooked food. But what to pack for the trip is a daunting task.

Here are five travel-friendly options that you can pack for your journey, which are even more enjoyable and stay fresh for a longer time.

Puri and dry aloo curry

Puri and aloo | Source: Pinterest

Puri is a reliable travel food that does not spoil very quickly. You can pair it with a dry potato delicacy made with minimal spices and extra oil to keep it fresh for 2 days. This delicious combo is hearty and loved by all. Sweet puris are the best as they can stay fresh for more than 10 days and offer a delightful treat on the go.

Kachori

Kachori | Source: Pinterest

Kachoris are the best travel snack that remains fresh for long, if fried properly. You can fill them with dry fillings of lentils or potatoes, and pair them with pickle or dry chutney, which will give you extra energy during the journey.

Parathas for filling meal

Parathas | Source: Pinterest

To make your parathas less prone to spoilage, you can opt for a drier filling like fenugreek-potato or sattu. Fry them with a bit more ghee or oil, and they'll last for 1-2 days easily.

Light fried vegetables

Lightly fried vegetables | Source: Pinterest

Lightly fried vegetables like crispy ladyfinger, potato fry, or bitter gourd chips are an excellent choice for travel. Properly fried, they stay crispy and delicious, which you can pair well with puri or paratha.

Lemon Rice

Lemon Rice | Source: Pinterest