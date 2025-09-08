Updated 8 September 2025 at 18:38 IST
Delicious Foods For Train Journey: 5 Best Options That Last Longer Your 2-Day Trip
We all seek homemade cooked food while traveling. But what to pack for the trip is a daunting task. Know more details here.
Many people love to eat while travelling, as it adds a unique experience to taste local delicacies from various regions and provides a comfortable, relaxed environment for leisurely eating that is often unavailable in other modes of travel.
In such cases, we all seek homemade cooked food. But what to pack for the trip is a daunting task.
Here are five travel-friendly options that you can pack for your journey, which are even more enjoyable and stay fresh for a longer time.
Puri and dry aloo curry
Puri is a reliable travel food that does not spoil very quickly. You can pair it with a dry potato delicacy made with minimal spices and extra oil to keep it fresh for 2 days. This delicious combo is hearty and loved by all. Sweet puris are the best as they can stay fresh for more than 10 days and offer a delightful treat on the go.
Kachori
Kachoris are the best travel snack that remains fresh for long, if fried properly. You can fill them with dry fillings of lentils or potatoes, and pair them with pickle or dry chutney, which will give you extra energy during the journey.
Parathas for filling meal
To make your parathas less prone to spoilage, you can opt for a drier filling like fenugreek-potato or sattu. Fry them with a bit more ghee or oil, and they'll last for 1-2 days easily.
Light fried vegetables
Lightly fried vegetables like crispy ladyfinger, potato fry, or bitter gourd chips are an excellent choice for travel. Properly fried, they stay crispy and delicious, which you can pair well with puri or paratha.
Lemon Rice
For the rice lovers, lemon rice is a perfect dish. It's light, tangy and delicious, making it perfect for travel. Add a touch of almonds to enhance the flavour.
