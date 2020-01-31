Union Budget
Veg And Ricotta Ravioli Recipe That You Must Try At Home

Food

Try out this veg and ricotta ravioli recipe for a delicious dinner at home with friends and family. Read on to know more about this delicious Italian dish.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Veg and Ricotta Ravioli Recipe

Ravioli is a delicious dinner dish. It is very different from other pasta as it is filled with stuffing and layered with tomato basil sauce and tons of cheese. This Italian dish tastes best when blended with ricotta cheese. It is easy to find a veg and ricotta Ravioli outside at restaurants but even easier to make this at home from scratch. Listed below are the in-depth steps of how to make a veg and Ricotta Ravioli and also how to make the vegetarian ravioli sauce. Read on to know the veg and Ricotta Ravioli recipe:

READ:Scientists Discover 'cookie' Starfish Which Looks Just Like Ravioli

Ingredients for the veg Ricotta Ravioli recipe along with vegetarian ravioli sauce

Take a look at the veg and Ricotta ravioli recipe and try it at the comfort of your home. All you need to do is follow these simple steps. Firstly, in order to start, you will need the right ingredients to make the veg and Ricotta ravioli recipe at home. Make sure the ingredients are in the correct measurement as given below.

  • 2 onions
  • 250 grams of mushrooms
  • 200 grams of all-purpose flour
  • 50 grams basil
  • 50 grams chive
  • 250ml of vegetable stock
  • 1 nutmeg
  • 1 lemon
  • Parmesan cheese
  • Olive oil
  • 4-7 garlic cloves
  • 50 grams parsley
  • Salt to taste

Vegetarian ravioli sauce and Ricotta Ravioli recipe 

READ:Lobster Ravioli Recipe: Steps You Need To Follow To Make This Italian Dish

On a medium heated pan, add the olive oil and then add basil, which is finely chopped. Then add onion and garlic and let it cook, then add the crushed tomato paste and let it all cook together. After turning off the flame add, salt, pepper, oregano, and chilli flakes.

Next, make sure the pasta is nicely boiled and cooled. Then stuff the pasta with finely chopped capsicum, zucchini, and cheese. Once the pasta is stuffed, add the sauce and plate the dish. Make sure to add some basil as garnish and lots of Ricotta cheese. Do try this veg and Ricotta Ravioli recipe for a delicious dinner at home and share the recipe with friends and family

READ:Mushroom Ravioli Recipe: How To Make Mushroom Ravioli At Home

Published:
