Lobster Ravioli Recipe: Steps You Need To Follow To Make This Italian Dish

From the filling to the sauce, lobster ravioli is a delicious recipe to prepare at home. Fragrant with fresh thyme, garlic, and toasty pignoli nuts, this simple yet stunning recipe is perfect for any occasion. Read on to know the recipe for the lobster ravioli.

Ingredients

Ravioli:

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 tablespoons minced shallot

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 1/2 cups white wine

1 stick butter

2 teaspoons chopped fresh basil

2 teaspoons chopped fresh parsley

1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh tarragon

Two 8-ounce raw lobster tails shelled and cut into 1/3-inch pieces

2 teaspoons lemon zest

2 teaspoons lemon juice

2 1/2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons kosher salt

4 grinds fresh cracked black pepper

48 wonton wrappers

Brown Butter Sage Sauce:

1 stick unsalted butter

1 1/2 tablespoons capers, drained

4 fresh sage leaves

2 small cloves garlic, minced

Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper

2 teaspoons chopped fresh parsley

1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh tarragon

Juice of 1 lemon

1/2 cup shaved Parmesan, for garnish

Fresh basil bud leaves, for garnish

Good-quality extra-virgin olive, for drizzling

Method

For the Ravioli:

Heat the oil in a saucepot. Add the shallots and sweat until translucent for about 2 minutes. Add the garlic and sweat until fragrant and deglaze with the white wine. Bring the mixture to a gentle simmer and add 1/2 stick of the butter. Stir until melted. Later, add the basil, parsley and tarragon. Add the lobster pieces. Stir the mixture in lemon zest and lemon juice. Remove it from the heat, transfer it to a dish and set aside to cool. Do not forget to keep the liquid.

Take a saute pan to medium-low heat level and add the flour and toast gently. Add salt and pepper and the remaining butter. Stir constantly. Cook until the starch begins to dissipate almost about 3 minutes. Whisk the reserved poaching liquid into the roux until it becomes smooth. Simmer them until the starch is completely cooked out. Wait until the sauce becomes thick. Remove it from the heat and transfer to a medium mixing bowl. Let it cool completely.

Fold the lobster into the thickened poaching liquid. Layout the wonton wrappers, working in small batches. Add 1 tablespoon of the filling into the centre of each, brush the edges with water, place a second wonton over top and press to adhere. Use an inverted 2-inch cookie to gently seal the filling into the middle. Use a 3-inch cookie cutter to cut out and create round ravioli.

Bring well-salted water to a simmer in a large pot. Simmer the ravioli until they are al dente. Remove ravioli with the help of a slotted spoon and set aside. Meanwhile, make the brown butter sage sauce. Set a large skillet over medium heat. Add the butter and cook. Once the butter turns golden brown, add the capers, sage and garlic.

Season the mixture lightly with salt and pepper. Once the sage is fragrant, remove the skillet and fold in the parsley, tarragon and lemon juice. Stir constantly. Warm up the herbs and lemon to have a lovely aroma and bright vibrant colour.

To heat and serve:

Toss the poached ravioli in the brown butter in a large saute pan. Cook for 1-2 minutes on medium heat to coat the pasta evenly. Place the ravioli on plates and add one spoon of sauce from the pan. Top the dish with shaved parmesan, garnish with basil buds and a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil.

